As part of the Gedlich Racing Winter Series, a second series for GT cars, the GT4 Winter Series (GT4WS), will be launched in early 2024, alongside the established GT Winter Series. Until now, the GT4 class was integrated into the winter GT series.

Project manager Robin Selbach hopes that the GT4 Winter Series, which will now stand on its own two feet, will strengthen the status of the participants: “This will give them the opportunity to stand on the podium of their GT4 championship to celebrate a real victory.”

In addition to this springboard for “young talent”, the GT4 Winter Series also offers podiums and rankings for amateur drivers, as well as a mixed Pro-Am ranking. Drivers in the Gold, Silver and Bronze categories can participate in the GT4WS.

The GT4 Winter Series is an officially licensed racing series by SRO Motorsports Group, bearing its official logo and racing to the mandated Balance of Performance (BoP). The GT4WS is particularly interesting for the cash prize package which amounts to 60,000 euros. The Champion receives 30,000 euros, the second place 20,000 euros and the third place 10,000 euros.

As in the GT Winter Series, the GT4 Winter Series format includes two qualifying sessions, two sprint races (30 minutes each) and one endurance race (60 minutes). In the latter, teams have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the mode used in the internationally renowned GT4 series and to adapt their driver pairs to each other.

“Our drivers love it – says Markus Gedlich, CEO of Gedlich Racing, who then explains how the sprint races work – You can choose to have one driver race both sprint races or have two drivers split the two races”.

The following well-known teams are currently registered for GT4WS 2024:

Schnitzelalm Racing – 4 cars (2 Mercedes-AMG GT4, 2 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS)

CV Performance – 2 cars (Mercedes-AMG GT4)

Forsetti Motorsport – 1 car (Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4)

NM Racing – 1 car (Mercedes-AMG GT4)

Pro Sport Racing – 1 car (Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4)

Sorg Motorsport – 1 car (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS)

Wimmerwerk Motorsport – 1 car (Porsche Cayman GT4 RS)

The racing calendar of the GT4 Winters Series is identical to that of the GT Winter Series. Before each race, there are two optional test days on the same track. This way, teams and drivers have the opportunity to spend a lot of time on the track and to optimally prepare the driver and the car.

All races of the 2024 GT Winter Series will be broadcast live.

GT4 Winter Series 2024 calendar

13/14 January: Estoril (Portugal)

20/21 January: Portimao (Portugal)

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain)