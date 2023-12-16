By Carlo Platella

More than ten years after the release of the famous MC12, the Trident returns to the international scene of covered wheel racing. The protagonist of the return to the track is the Maserati GT2, a racing derivative of the MC20, which already took pole position and a second place last October at Paul Ricard. The creature from Modena boasts various technical solutions useful for finding a competitive advantage over the competition, as they illustrate at FormulaPassion Vincent BiardModel Chief Engineer and Maserati Corse Technical Advisor, e Stefano ToniettoGlobal Chief Engineer Gasoline Medium & High Performance Engine.

The MC20 platform

Starting point for GT2 is the ultra-light carbon fiber monocoque of MC20, weighing less than 100 kg. What has changed, however, are the front and rear aluminum subframes, revised according to the new dynamic and mechanical needs. In fact, to increase downforce and reduce load transfers, the overall length of the GT2 has been increased to 4838 mm compared to the 4669 mm of the MC20, while the width breaks through the 2 meter wall, unlike the road version. What remains unchanged however is the wheelbase of 2700 mm.

There are numerous additions at an aerodynamic level, in search not only of maximum efficiency, but above all of balance, stability and predictability, qualities that make the difference in GT competitions where performance peaks are smoothed out by the Balance of Performance. The front splitter has therefore been extended, the underbody has been covered with a flat bottom, while the rear diffuser is even more generous, taking advantage of the depression generated by the upper wing.

“A fully racing car” defines it by Vincent Biard, who explains: “The GT2 has all the fundamental safety elements, such as the roll cage or the FIA ​​approved tank. Among the performance elements there are a six-speed racing gearbox, a specific suspension setting and very advanced development of the brakes”. The suspension adopts the double wishbone scheme at both the front and rear, operating an internal mechanical unit which, including springs, two-way shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars, has been entirely designed for the GT2.

The Nettuno engine remains faithful to that of the MC20 from an architectural point of view, but not in terms of coupling stiffness. Biard continues: “The development team chose a engine-chassis combination very similar to what is set on MC20. One difference lies in the elimination of some elasticities which in the road version served to increase comfort. Another change is the installation of a specific racing gearbox. The engine housing in the central and rear position, however, remains unchanged, as it also has great advantages on the track”.

The racing Neptune

The GT2 it inherits the Nettuno engine from the MC20, a source of pride for Maserati as it is a unit designed entirely in Modena. The 3-liter dry-sump twin-turbo V6 retains the original 82 mm of stroke and 88 mm of bore. “A good part of the GT2 engine is common to the road version. Everything about the core engine, so the pistons, connecting rods and main castings are exactly the same.” confirms Stefano Tonietto. Also remaining unchanged is the high compression ratio of 11:1, which uses the pre-combustion chamber to work with very lean mixtures, removing the risk of detonation. The result is a variable power depending on the Balance of Performance, with the potential however to reach 630 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm, for a specific power of 210 horsepower/litre.

There is no shortage of modifications to accommodate track use: “We worked mainly on turbochargersincreasing the size to increase the airflows required for the GT2 racing application.” The exhaust ducts have also been redesigned, free from superfluous gas treatment systems, thus reducing the back pressure and pumping work of the engine, to the advantage of useful power. The differences from the road unit, however, are quite limited, as it is a sports-inspired engine. “From the beginning we didn't think of the Nettuno as an engine for road use, but we conceived it as a track one which was then also put on the road”, reveals Tonietto. An approach that helped a lot in the development of the GT2 application, simply by reconfirming the hypotheses at the beginning of the project.

The role of the pre-chamber

Maserati GT2 represents the first racing application of a pre-chamber engine in the modern era, with the exception of Formula 1 from which the Nettuno draws inspiration. Stefano Tonietto continues: “In 2015-2016 we had taken the idea from Formula 1. This is its first application in the sports field. It is as if the pre-chamber and the Nettuno had returned to their natural environment, the racing one. This type of application represents its perfect use. The pre-chamber, in fact, gives its best at high loads and speeds”.

In the Neptune the initial combustion occurs in the pre-chamber, a small volume separated from the rest of the cylinder. The high-temperature products of this first combustion propagate into the main chamber, quickly reaching and igniting every point. By harnessing the power of the pre-chamber as a sort of superspark plug, the engine can operate at very lean mixtures and increase the compression ratio, resulting in extremely rapid and efficient combustion. The GT2 Nettuno is also exempt from the typical limits of a pre-chamber engine used on the road: “The big problem with the pre-chamber is to ensure correct filling of the cylinder at low rpm and low loads. This doesn't exist in the racing worldalways finding ourselves at maximum load”.

On the MC20 Maserati makes use of technology Twin Combustion, using a second lateral spark plug and a double indirect and direct injection system to activate more traditional combustion in those situations in which the pre-chamber loses effectiveness. On the track, however, the Nettuno almost always works at high loads and revs, ideal for the pre-chamber, allowing the second spark plug and indirect auxiliary injection to be exploited for a different purpose. Tonietto explains further: “Twin Combustion did not help us to guarantee combustion comfort as in the road car, but rather to support it and guarantee performance in any condition anywhere in the world […]. We take advantage of the second spark plug to guarantee stable performance even in extreme conditions, when perhaps a small performance degradation would be acceptable in a road car.”

The pre-chamber engine thus provides Maserati with a competitive advantage. The Balance of Performance of GT2 competitions, in fact, limits the peak power, but the second spark plug helps to broaden the performance peak in a wider spectrum of conditions, including those of rarefied air typical of high altitude tracks: “The GT2 must guarantee the same level of performance in any condition, regardless of track altitude or extreme ambient temperatures. We often race in the summer at high temperatures and a degradation in performance is unacceptable.”

Beyond the BoP

In addition to pre-chamber combustion, there are other areas in which Maserati has sought a competitive advantage over the competition despite the Balance of Performance. “The BoP can touch on fundamental parameters such as power, weight and ground clearances”explains Vincent Biard. “However, the potential in the race is also expressed through handling, therefore torque delivery and traction control, or ABS, brake distribution and power steering calibrations, as well as the overall dynamic balance of the car. This means generating the highest level of grip and providing the rider with the best sensations to extract maximum performance.”

For the track development of the GT2, Maserati made use of the experience of an exceptional driver: “We enjoyed the contribution of the multiple world champion Andrea Bertolini, which pushed the development team to maximize the potential of this car. He also took care of the ergonomics, as well as all the sensations that the driver receives from the pedals or the steering wheel. These were invaluable contributions to guarantee the competitiveness of the car despite the Balance of Performance.”

“No one knows better than him the needs of both professional and gentlemen pilots, who race together in the European GT2 championship. He pushed performance to the extreme, but also directed the development team towards better driveability.” continues Biard. “I don't want to exaggerate and talk about ease of driving, but rather accessibility at all levels. This, for example, concerns the development of brakes: making the rider feel a certain level of safety is very important.”

Driver confidence is crucial to get as close to the GT2 limit as possible. Equally important, however, are accessibility for the team and the speed of intervention on the car. Vincent Biard continues: “All bodywork elements have been designed to be removed quickly, so as to be able to quickly access the mechanics. Adjustments for the anti-roll bars for example are easy and quick to make. These are measures that in the racing world benefit the competitiveness of the car.”

To ensure an advantage over the competition within the BoP perimeters, work was also done in Modena on the mapping of the Nettuno engine. Due to the Balance of Performance, however, there is no map with which the driver can freely adjust the power, as it is the organizer who sets a mapping among the many provided by Maserati with decreasing power levels. Stefano Tonietto, however, explains how the driver can carry out other measures from the steering wheel: “There are mappings to manage specific events on the track, as a Safety Car, Virtual Safety Car or the speed limiter in the pit lane, keeping the engine at maximum efficiency. If this were not the case, at the end of a Full Course Yellow regime, for example, the engine would need time to return to torque and it would be a loss.”

Reduced consumption

Another aspect that Maserati paid a lot of attention to in the development of the GT2 is consumption management. “The first objective was to finish the typical race distance for GT2s, which today is 50 minutes,” says Tonietto. “It is unthinkable to think of refueling in that period of time. The maximum tank volume is defined by the regulations, so we had to be able to make enough petrol to finish the race.” In the future, however, the Maserati GT2 could also compete in scenarios other than sprint races, as Biard reveals: “It is eligible for the GT2 class not only in the European championship, but also in other competitions, including endurance racing.”

Homologation would allow the Trident to field the GT2 at the start of marathons such as the 24 hours of Spa or the Nurburgring, competitions in which extending the stint due to fuel availability has a direct benefit on the economy of the race. In reducing consumption, pre-chamber combustion is once again useful, which had already made it possible to achieve efficiencies above 35%as Tonietto confirms: “We managed to have very lean and efficient combustion, with lambda significantly higher than 1. This is one of the benefits of the pre-chamber: combustion is so efficient that it works well even with very lean mixtures”. The Maserati GT2 thus presents itself as a car with high potential with noteworthy technical features, but at the same time within the reach of drivers of all levels. “It's a car intended for the teams they want to field a winning carbut also to gentlemen drivers looking for easy handling, driveability and high performance on the track”, concludes Vincent Biard.