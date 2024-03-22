The starting grid of the GT2 European Series is enriched with an additional Maserati GT2 for the 2024 season.

In fact, the Trident car fielded by Van Der Horst Motorsport, a team owned by Gerard Van Der Horst who we have had the opportunity to see in action in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa for some years, will also be at the start.

The new adventure for the Dutch driver-entrepreneur will therefore be in the SRO Motorsports Group series with the Emilian car that he will share with his compatriot Jeroen Van Den Heuvel, making his debut on the track in this championship and entering the pair in the AM Class.

#99 Van Der Horst Motorsport, Maserati GT2: Gerard Van Der Horst, Jeroen Van Den Heuvel Photo by: Gerard Van Der Horst

“New car, new 2024 championship and new adventure with the Maserati MC20 GT2!”, commented Van Der Horst, publishing the first images of the car with the livery chosen for this season.

Light blue is as always at home, being the basic color also used on Lamborghinis by the same gentleman driver from the Netherlands, with small white borders appearing around the front lights, the air intakes and on the side, on which it is applied the #99.

“I'm really excited to be part of Van Der Horst Motorsport, next week we'll do the first tests and I can't wait to get started,” added his colleague Van Den Heuvel.

#99 Van Der Horst Motorsport, Maserati GT2: Gerard Van Der Horst, Jeroen Van Den Heuvel Photo by: Gerard Van Der Horst

Last week it was LP Racing that confirmed its PRO-AM program with the Maserati #1 entered for Leonardo Gorini and Carlo Tamburini, after the team directed by Luca Pirri had made its debut in GT2 with the Maserati in the final stage of last year year at Paul Ricard.

The Le Castellet track itself will host the first event of the 2024 season on 5-7 April, while for Italian fans of the Trident the Misano round on 17-19 May is not to be missed.