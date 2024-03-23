There's no two without three, they say, and here comes another Maserati on the starting grid of the GT2 European Series.

After the Trident cars based on the MC20 entered by LP Racing and Van Der Horst Motorsport, today it is the turn of the model that has just arrived at TFT Racing for the 2024 season.

The French team, mainly involved in Porsche Carrera Cup France for several years, will face a brand new challenge in the SRO Motorsports Group series with the Belgian driver Alexandre Leroy, who will be at the wheel of the Maserati in Class AM.

TFT Racing, Maserati GT2 Photo credit: GT2 European Series

As soon as it reached its destination from the Modena factories, TFT immediately took over its Maserati GT2 for a short shakedown on the Barcelona track with Leroy at the wheel.

Subsequently, the car was decorated maintaining the basic carbon black, on which the fluorescent yellow lines stand out on the side and in the central part of the bodywork, with the All Exclusive Car Racing Team logo appearing large as a partner of the team transalpina, which therefore remains faithful to its colors also used with Porsches.

TFT Racing, Maserati GT2 Photo credit: GT2 European Series

“Does this livery look familiar to you? Yes, we have opted for a similar design to that of our Porsche Cup cars. It is the team's desire to establish ourselves with a unique design that marks our identity and a return to our roots with these yellow and black colors “, explains the note from the team led by Tony Pereira.

The appointment will therefore be at Paul Ricard on the weekend of 5-7 April, while in Italy the Maseratis will be in action at Misano on 17-19 May.

TFT Racing, Maserati GT2 Photo credit: GT2 European Series