Another Maserati is set to make its debut in the GT2 European Series for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Mauro Calamia and Roberto Pampanini will be the next to take to the track sharing the Trident car based on the MC20, joining the two fielded by the LP Racing team, plus the single one from TFT Racing, already active in the SRO Motorsports Group series since the beginning of the year.

Calamia, owner of the Swiss body shop of the same name, has just received his Maserati and has now begun preparations to be on track in Monza for the next event of the championship, scheduled for the weekend of 20-22 September.

The Swiss driver, among other things already a protagonist in the Maserati Trofeo World Series with the 2014 title in his trophy cabinet, has gained experience in recent years above all in Porsche GT3 and GT4, and will now take a so-called dive into the past by returning to the Emilian brand together with 56-year-old Pampanini, another expert in the GT world.

#12 Maserati GT2: Mauro Calamia, Roberto Pampanini Photo by: Berzerk Design

“We’re back on track with the Maserati MC20 GT2! After a year of waiting, the beautiful car has finally arrived and we are preparing everything for the GT2 championship race in Monza”, commented Calamia via his company’s social media pages.

The creation of the livery was entrusted to the well-known Berzerk Design studio, which has produced a truly beautiful example of the Maserati GT2, whose black base is surrounded by golden bands that extend from the side around the entire nose, also including the roof on which the Maserati Corse and Calamia Carrosserie logos are proudly displayed in white.

The Calamia/Pampanini duo will take the Maserati GT2 to the track with the #12 and will be placed in the PRO/AM class, with the Swiss driver being classified as Silver, while his teammate is Bronze.