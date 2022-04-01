“It’s like a child who lives for competition. He knows everything about this world. Where he will manage to get we will understand, but his passion is intact. I look at Vale and I see a formidable competitor “. This is how the WRT team owner Vincent Vosse described the emotion that reigns within the Belgian team a few hours from the start of the first official weekend of Valentino Rossi in the GT World Challenge. Vosse wanted at all costs to ‘win’ the race that led to the ‘signing’ of the nine-time world champion in the World Championship in his transition to four wheels. Ferrari was obviously a fascinating hypothesis, and BMW also tried a decisive assault on the driver from Tavullia. In the end, however, Rossi succumbed to the flattery of Vosse and Audi, while Ferrari remained lukewarm. There are too many doubts about the real competitiveness of the 1979 class at the wheel of a GT3 car.

Doubts that they will have the first answers this weekend in Imola, where Rossi will participate in the three hours of Imola together with Nico Muller and Frederic Vervisch, crew mates of absolute depth from whom Valentino in the ‘sponge’ version is learning all the secrets of the trade of the GT world with covered wheels. In the tests that preceded the race weekend held a few days ago on the Santerno Rossi track, he stopped just three tenths from Muller. “At this age the champions drop – added Vosse interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera – he grows. He amazed me for how he has adapted, for how he analyzes each data. He is used to doing it but to go strong here, it usually takes much longer “. “Are you serious, understands everything on the flynever seen a guy like this “box mate Frederic Vervisch echoes the team principal.

The program includes a free practice session today from 4 to 5 pm – it will be possible to follow it in live streaming on the channel Youtube GT World as well as all sessions – tomorrow from 9 to 10:30 free practice again before pre-qualifying from 14:05 to 15:35. On Sunday morning the Qualifying will last one hour from 9 to 10, with the start of the 3 hours of Imola scheduled at 15:00. Tickets – available on the ticketone.it platform – are on sale at a price of 21.5 euros for Saturday and Sunday 26.50 euros for Sunday.