Everything is ready for the 69th Macau Grand Prix, postponed to November after all the organizational difficulties related to the COVID-19 emergency. Now, however, one of the most traditional events in the world of motor sport will take place regularly, and will be staged from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 November. Lots of news, especially as regards the entry list of the GT World Cup.

Specifically, in the complete list of drivers who will battle on the historic Chinese track, only three will be of European school, but they are still part of the elite of the GT panorama. Two of these share an Italian-Swiss passport, and respond to the name of Raffaele Marciello and Edoardo Mortara. The first, neo-champion of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and ADAC GT Masters, will contest the race at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of the Toro Racing team. A different story for Mortara, on the other hand, fresh from the Formula E world championship and charged with fighting for victory with theAudi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IItherefore differently from Marciello and the other European driver like Maro Engel. The German, who finished 2022 with two podiums in the DTM championship, will therefore drive the same car as Marciello, but as standard bearer for the Craft-Bamboo Racing team.