GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi’s first signing arrives at Misano

Valentine Reds and Misano, a love story that continues. It seems to have gone back to the days of the MotoGP, when after his three successes at the “Marco Simoncelli” the Doctor went under the yellow tide to cheer with the public: the #46, after obtaining his first victory in the GT World Challenge Europe, can only get out of his BMW and wave to the crowd.

The nine-time MotoGP world champion and his teammate Maxime Martin, who started from third place, take home the second heat valid for the Sprint Cup and beat the Audi #11 of Christopher Haase and Lucas Legeret. Third the BMW #31 of Thomas Neubauer and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, who started from ninth position.

After an initial static phase, the race changes with the pit stops. The WRT team attempts theundercut both with leader Dries Vanthoor both with Martin, but the #32 pays toll a slow stop: Rossi thanks and passes him in the pits. Stopping earlier pays dividends, and the #46 is ahead of everyone: Rossi hammers lap after lap and increases the gap on Legeret until he stabilizes it at five seconds, before letting himself go to joy.

Note also the comeback of Raffaele Marcello, who in the second part of the race recovered six positions until he reached the foot of the podium with his Mercedes #88. The Ferraris followed, respectively with the #69 and the #14. Once again great protagonist Lorenzo Patrese. Born in 2005, Riccardo’s son, wins in the Silver category with his Audi, teamed up with Alex Aka.