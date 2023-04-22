First tests with the best time of Ako, Delli Guantes and Patrese in front of the brand mates Niederhauser, Mies and Gachet. The Pesaro makes a mistake at the Parabolica and remains 16th

The season opens GT World Challenge Europe. The first tests are staged in Monza with Audi in the lead and the bmw Of Valentino Rossi struggle, despite a decent speed. Worth noting is a mistake by the nine-time world champion who took place at the entrance to the Parabolica curve, when there were less than 50 minutes left before the end of pre-qualifying. Going off the track damaged the M4, leaving the crew made up of Rossi himself, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus in sixteenth position, with only 16 laps to go. In short, not the best possible start, even if the weekend can still be rectified.

audi fit — If, therefore, Rossi and his companions cannot be too satisfied, Audi can smile. At the end of the tests, the best time, in 1’46″568, belongs to the Audi #99 driven by Tresor Attempto, driven by Alex Aka, Pietro Delli Guantes and Lorenzo Patrese. Just 64 thousandths away, here is the other Audi , the #25 of the Saintéloc Junior Team with Niederhauser, Christopher Mies and Simon Gachet. Third and fifth the Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP #88 and #87, divided by the #777 of AlManar. The best of the BMWs is the car #98 of Rowe Racing, sixth, but almost half a second off the lead. Audi #40, Mercedes #57, Porsche #54 and BMW #998 were also in the top 10. The AF Corse Ferrari 488 #52 was eleventh, the fastest in Bronze Cup class. Fifteenth for the best Lamborghini, number #6 of K-Pax Racing. See also Chivas Femenil and Rayadas will play the 2022 Champion of Champions

accidents — Rossi wasn’t the only one who ran into an excursion from the track. The first episode took place shortly after the start of practice during the Full Course Yellow and Safety Car situation, in order to test the possibility of splitting, a big change of the season. In the second case, Derek Pierce made a mistake on Porsche at ‘Lesmo 1’. Accidents that will force the protagonists involved to make up for it in qualifying, scheduled for tomorrow from 9. Three phases envisaged, in which the average times of each crew will be recorded. In this way the starting grid of the race will be drawn. Departure is set for 3pm.

