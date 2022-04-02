The adventure of Valentino Rossi in the GT World Challenge Europe, with the ‘Doctor’ who took part this morning in the free practice session on the circuit of Imola, where the 3 Hours will take place tomorrow. The nine-time world champion in the World Championship, on his official debut in the covered-wheel car category, was the protagonist of a more than positive performance at the wheel of Team WRT’s Audi, strictly number 46. The champion from Tavullia, together with his teammates Nico Müller and Frederic Vervisch, closed at 6th place in the general classification, just under 3 tenths of a second from Mercedes number 88 of another Italian such as Raffaele Marciellowho ended the session in front of everyone.

A test that, however, also saw several off-track and contacts between the cars on the Santerno track, including an accident between Matteo Cairoli’s Porsche and Manuel Maldonado’s Mercedes, with the tricolor driver reaching the Venezuelan in person. for a peaceful clarification in the pits. Still on the subject of representatives of our country, the 11th place of the Ferrari of Davide Rigon and Antonio should be emphasized Firefirst men of the Cavallino to appear in the ranking. There is therefore a climate of great anticipation and tension for the 3 Hours of Imola, with the next appointment scheduled for 14:05when the pre-qualificationmoreover broadcast live on the official YouTube GT World channel.