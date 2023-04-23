In the 3 Hours on the Lombard track, one double for the Bavarian manufacturer with the triumph of car #98, driven by Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly and Marco Wittmann. Technical problems for Pesaro. Good Lamborghini, third

Federico Mariani – monza

Celebrate BMW, but not with Valentino Rossi. This is how the 3 Hours of Monza, the first round of the championship, can be summarized GT World Challenge Europe. The German brand celebrates with car #98, driven by Philipp Eng, Nick Yelloly and Marco Wittmann and author of the pole position. One-two achieved with the second place of Harper, Verhagen and Hesse on the #998. The number 46 M4, on the other hand, saw its race ruined by a technical problem. Great result for Lamborghini, third with car #63 driven by Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper.

red bad luck — As already mentioned, it was not Valentino Rossi’s day, the most eagerly awaited at the Monza racetrack. The nine-time world champion in MotoGP seemed to have managed to forget the bang of Saturday’s practice with an excellent qualifying, finishing in second position. A result made possible also by a general blackout that had interrupted the session. The race was less fortunate with a technical problem that ousted him from the fight for victory in the first minutes. The race had just restarted after a Safety Car entry to clean the track after a contact between a Ferrari and a Mercedes. See also This would be the fate of Raúl Gudiño after not renewing with Chivas

the race — BMW’s supremacy seemed to shake initially, due to the aggressive start of the Mercedes #777 with Maro Engel. Then, after the stops, the number 98 M4 with Wittmann immediately ahead, in front of the #32 twin. On the contrary, two race accidents took the Mercedes #777 and the Akkodis Asp #88 of Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavskiy, Jules Gounon out of contention. A puncture slowed down the BMW #32, giving the podium to the Lamborghini #63, in any case author of a great race.