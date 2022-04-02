Friday of the GT World Challenge Europe ended with the afternoon shift of pre-qualifications, at the end of which the first position did not meet other protagonists than those of the morning. Exactly as happened in free practice, in fact, the leadership of the standings has once again brought back the signature of Raffaele Marciello, virtually in pole position with his teammates Juncadella and Gounon and ahead of the other Mercedes of the Engel-Schothorst-Stoltz trio. Those who did not particularly shine were the WRT Team, in which the rookie participates Valentino Rossi. The ‘Doctor’contrary to the good placement this morning, he did not go beyond the 15th placewith him and his team-mate Frederic Vervisch who both risked an off-piste or, even worse, an accident.

While the champion from Tavullia maintained control of the Audi R8 at the exit of the Rivazza after putting his wheels on the grass, the Belgian seriously avoided the collision by a hair’s breadth with a Lamborghini in front of him: at the Variante Villeneuve – already the scene today of other off-piste without consequences – the Belgian skidded on the curb a few meters from the car in front, managing to avoid the impact for a very short time. Speaking of Lamborghini, it is worth mentioning the placement of another Italian driver in the top 10 as Mirko Bortolotti, tenth in the standings. After Friday’s rehearsals, the first big appointment is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9:00with the qualifications which will be broadcast live both on the official GT World Challenge channel and on Sky Sport.

See also Jean Alesi and the 'different twins' Leclerc and Verstappen POS. CAR No. PILOTS TIME / DETACHMENT 1 Mercedes 88 Marciello – Juncadella – Gounon 1: 40.164 2 Mercedes 2 Engel – Schothorst – Stolz +0.058 3 Audi 25 Legeret – Niederhausen – Mies +0.074 4 Audi 66 Puhakka – Winkelhock – Marschall +0.237 5 Audi 99 Zug – Schöll – Aka +0.237 6 Aston Martin 95 Martin – Sorensen – Thiim +0.266 7 McLaren 7 Millroy – Iribe – Schandorff +0.292 8 Audi 32 Vanthoor – Van Der Linde – Weerts +0.302 9 McLaren 111 Klien – Abril – Lind +0.322 10 Lamborghini 63 Aitken – Costa – Bortolotti +0.339 11 Audi 12 Haase – Drudi – Ghiotto +0.359 12 Mercedes 57 Liebhauser – Ferrari – Auer +0.443 13 Ferrari 71 Rigon – Serra – Fire +0.462 14 Porsche 54 Bachler – Ledogar – Cairoli +0.465 15 Audi 46 Vervisch – Müller – Rossi +0.474