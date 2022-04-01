The new career of Valentino Rossi officially starts today. Waiting for Sunday’s race, in fact, the Doctor will make his debut this afternoon in the Bronze test of the 3 hours of Imola, picking up the wheel of his Audi R8. The nine-time world champion in MotoGP will alternate behind the wheel over the weekend with Swiss Nico Muller and Belgian Frederic Vervisch. Here the whole program of the weekend of races on the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit. Here is the link to follow the event in live streaming. A total of 52 crews at the start, representing 9 different manufacturers (Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Bmw, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-Amg, Lamborghini and Porsche). 17 Italian pilots engaged.

