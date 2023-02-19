Walkenhorst Motorsport has made it official that for the 2023 season it will be involved in the GT World Challenge Europe with two BMWs.

The German team will take part in all the races of the new season, fielding an M4 GT3 in Silver Class for the Sprint events, while for the Endurance Cup the idea is to have two cars and compete in both Silver and PRO Class -AM.

According to the note issued by the team, all the places are now assigned, but a name is still missing to complete the lineup.

#34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3: Richard Heistand, Michael Dinan, Robby Foley, Jens Klingmann Photo by: SRO

“We are very happy to announce that we will return to compete in GTWC Europe for the 2023 season. We will enter one car for the full season (Sprint & Endurance) in the Silver Cup class, while another one will do the PRO-AM in the Endurance Cupr”.

“The team is ready to fight for points. The driver line-up is almost complete, there is only one place left to fill and those interested in experiencing another great adventure can contact the team for further information. We are ready to race! “

The names of the riders will be revealed once this latest agreement is reached, with Walkenhorst preparing for the new adventure in the first official collective tests scheduled at Paul Ricard on 7-8 March.