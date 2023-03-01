Winward Racing doubles its commitment for the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season and lines up two Mercedes at the start of the five rounds of the Endurance Cup.

The American team therefore continues the combination with the Stuttgart Star and the drivers chosen for this adventure are already ready to get on their respective AMG GT3s.

The #57 will see Russell Ward, Philip Ellis and Indy Dontje at the wheel to assault the Gold Class, while the #157 is the trio formed by David Schumacher, Marius Zug and Miklas Born.

“The standard of the GTWC is extremely high and the term ‘endurance racing’ is somewhat misleading in this context. These are long sprint races where the drivers attack from start to finish,” said the team principal. , Christian Hohenadel.

“For our youngsters in particular, the Endurance Cup offers an ideal platform to gain experience at a high international level, including the highlight of the 24 Hours of Spa.”