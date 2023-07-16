It was a riot of banners, smoke bombs and yellow flags at Misano, where Valentino Rossi took his first victory in the GT World Challenge Europe together with Maxime Martin with a great race under the torrid sun in Race 2.

In front of the tide of his own fans, the ‘Doctor’ took full advantage of a BMW made competitive by the change of Balance of Performance already from Saturday, by an excellent first stint by Martin who had held third place at the start and by a pit- convulsive stop that mocked his teammates.

The race got off to a good start for Team WRT, with Dries Vanthoor’s BMW #32 holding the lead ahead of Patric Niederhauser’s #25 Audi and Martin’s #46 BMW, while sparks in the midfield led to the episode which messed up the cards a lot.

An accident on lap 11 between the Audis of Alex Aka, Alberto Di Folco and Cesar Gazeau saw the Roman crash into the barriers when braking the ‘Quercia’ and causing the Safety Car to enter to allow the recovery of the R8 #9 of Boutsen VDS and when the race restarted (lap 15) the pit stop window opened for the next one.

Most of the leading competitors entered immediately, but in the excitement there was a problem on the #32 which took 10″ more to exit, even slipping ninth. The skill of the WRT Team allowed Rossi to find himself at the command with a 5″ advantage over his rivals and keeping an excellent pace he deservedly conquered his first success in the Sprint Cup and in the GTWC with Martin.

In second place are Legeret/Haase with the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing, recovered after the stops as well as the BMW #31 of WRT of the duo Simmenauer/Neubauer which completes the podium.

The Ferrari 296 #69 of Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) remains empty, as does Raffaele Marciello, who after replacing his colleague Timur Boguslavskiy manages to grab the Top5 on the Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP.

Sixth was the #14 Ferrari of Altoè/Lappalainen (Emil Frey Racing), followed by the #25 Audi of Bastard/Niederhauser (Saintéloc), who dropped down the order after the stops.

Perera/Pepper lead the Lamborghini #60 of VSR in eighth position ahead of the BMW #32 of Weerts/Vanthoor and the McLaren #159 of Kjaergaard/Goethe (Garage 59) which closes the Top10.