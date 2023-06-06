The Tresor Competition team returns to the Paul Ricard home with a great victory in the Silver Cup Class in the 1000 Km of the GT World Challenge Europe.

A really solid test that Lorenzo Patrese, Pietro Delli Guantes and Alex Aka achieved with their Audi R8 LMS #99 on the Le Castellet track in what was the second Endurance Cup event of the season.

Among other things, the race got off to a great start also for the other Audi lined up with the #40 for Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller and Dennis Marschall, but after taking the absolute lead and being able to stretch, here is the very low blow to digest : a technical failure to a rear wheel that forced the trio to sadly raise the white flag.

#99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Pietro Delli Guantes, Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Photo by: SRO

Hopes all shifted to the R8 #99 of the two very young Italians and Aka, who had the start making his way through the group to settle around 15th place and significantly gaining on his rivals in the Silver category.

Patrese and Delli Guantes continued their work with excellent laps and overtaking without making any mistakes, amply deserving the first step of the podium and – at this point – the spotlights aimed at the next appointments, first of which the 24h of Spa.

“It was a fantastic race, we were able to manage the situation very well despite starting in the middle of a group – said Delli Guantes excitedly – From 23rd place we climbed up to 15th taking the lead in the category, we did everything right by taking advantage of a great pace I’m really delighted.”

Patrese’s eyes shine: “It was an incredible weekend. In Qualifying we suffered some problems that forced us to start from behind, but Alex did a great job at the start, as did the team. I’m very happy, I think we’ll be able to we’re deserved. Will I become a great GT driver? Who knows, let’s hope!”

Aka smiles too: “It went well, I think the car was competitive right from the start. We were also lucky not to have any problems, but it was still a fair race and I think it’s not obvious when you’re in such a tight series.” like the GTWC”.

See also Inzaghi turns Inter upside down: Onana, Lautaro, Calhanoglu and Skriniar are out #99 Tresor Attempto Racing, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Pietro Delli Guantes, Alex Aka, Lorenzo Patrese Photo by: SRO

Ferdinando Geri, Team Principal of the Roman team that collaborates with Attempto Racing, comments: “The guys in #99 had a good race, they are growing a lot as a crew, they raced with intelligence and we are very happy with their understanding and the strategy we have implemented which allowed us to realize a splendid comeback”.

“With the #40 we really gave our all to bring home the victory that would have been very important for the Endurance classification and to redeem the Monza weekend and we have shown that we have an excellent level of performance to be able to aim for the top”.

“The whole team and the riders worked very well to prepare for this race, so we can only be happy. Of course it didn’t end as it should have, but it was an unexpected episode that doesn’t tarnish the performance we put in on the track. We will use all the determination and data that we have collected in preparation for the 24h of Spa”.

And for the second weekend in a row, Tresor Competition is on the top step of the podium with its Italians. After Drudi’s triumph at Brands Hatch in the Sprint Cup, Patrese and Delli Guantes are now the other tricolors to keep an eye on for the future.