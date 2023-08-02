Tresor Competition confirms itself as the best Audi Sport team in the GT World Challenge Europe by achieving a podium at the Nürburgring at the end of an amazing comeback.

In Sunday’s race valid as the penultimate round of the Endurance Cup, the Orange 1 R8 LMS GT3 EVO2 #40 driven by Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller and Dennis Marschall climbed up the slope grabbing the Top10 in the first hour, getting close to the best in the second and finally conquering the third step of the podium.

After Qualifying the trio finished in fifth place, but the chaos at the start saw Drudi slip even 13th stuck in traffic; the rider from Romagna didn’t give up, starting a recovery from applause to the sound of hands-racking overtaking, before handing over the wheel to Marschall for the second part of the race.

The German also maintained a remarkable pace and came close to the podium again, handing the car to Feller for the final hour, in which the Swiss confirmed himself to be another great fighter by overtaking the #96 Rutronik Racing Porsche, defeating the equally very good Thomas Preining in one of the most beautiful challenges of the race.

#40 Tresor Orange 1, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II, Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi, Dennis Marschall Photo by: AG Photo

Unfortunately the points lost in the previous races will not allow crew #40 to fight for the Endurance title in Barcelona, ​​but in the meantime the fourth position in the drivers’ standings (near third) underlines how excellent the drivers and the team are, even if they enjoy less support from the manufacturer at an engineering and financial level, as we had already documented after Misano.

Tresor also gets the podium in the Silver Cup Class with the #99 of Patrese/Delli Gloves/Aka and a good recovery up to eighth place in the category for the #66 of Mukovoz/Pereira/Galbiati.

“It was a race in which the whole team showed remarkable determination and coolness. All three crews did a truly remarkable job in difficult conditions, making the most of the cars and opportunities with great grit,” underlined team principal Ferdinando Geri.

“We improved our starting position in all categories and took advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves without being conditioned by episodes that could have held us back. An important result that allows us to leave the Nürburgring with a more favorable classification situation”.