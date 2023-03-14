The team will field an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo in each of the two series with a brand new San Lorenzo livery featuring the #99.

In the Endurance Cup the crew will be made up of Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka and Pietro Delli Gloves, while in the Sprint Cup the car will be entrusted to Patrese and Aka.

All three very young riders have already raced with Tresor Attempto Racing over the last few months and represent the seedbed on which the team is working very intensely as part of a project aimed at developing young talents.

Patrese, born in 2005, contributed to the debut season in the Endurance Cup of Tresor Competition which ended just off the podium. Son of former F1 driver Riccardo, the young Paduan showed great maturity in his first season in GT3 after his debut with karts and a brief experience with open wheels in Formula 4.

Aka, born in 2000, comes from the second place obtained last year in the Endurance Cup with Attempto Racing at the end of his best season with podiums conquered at Imola, Spa-Francorchamps and Hockenheim. He started his career in 2018 immediately with covered wheels and showed great adaptation in every situation.

Delli Guantes, born in 2004, made his debut in GT3 with Tresor Attempto Racing at the recent Gulf 12h where, together with his crewmates, he achieved a spectacular comeback ending in the top ten. Trained with karts, from 2019 to 2021 he played in both the Italian F4 powered by Abarth and the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine. He will face his first full season in GT.

#99 Tresor Attempto Racing: Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII Photo by: GT World Challenge

Ferdinando Geri (Team Principal): “I am really happy to be able to announce the participation in the GTWC 2023 with this line-up together in San Lorenzo. I have already had the opportunity to underline how much work is being done in Tresor to grow the nursery and this very young crew is the confirmation. Lorenzo, Alex and Pietro have shown in various ways that they deserve this opportunity and I’m sure they will be able to reap important satisfactions. During last week’s tests, a climate of collaboration and attention to detail was immediately established, excellent conditions for tackling this season with a certain ambition”.

Filippo Francioni (President of San Lorenzo): “After so many years together with Ferdinando Geri it is a great honor for us to take part in this important season in the top series for GT cars in Europe and to be able to do it with a crew of young drivers further increases our satisfaction . It will be a very high-profile challenge especially in a context like this, and I’m sure that the technical competence of Tresor Attempto Racing and the motivation of the drivers will allow us to experience intense emotions on the track and obtain important satisfactions”.