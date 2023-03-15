On the weekend of July 14-16, one of the most prestigious automotive events on the international scene returns to the Misano World Circuit, the GT World Challenge Europe.

The most important brands in world motorsport, from Audi to Mercedes, from Ferrari to Lamborghini to BMW and Aston Martin will compete on the Misano International Circuit, between the curves of the Romagna circuit, with lightning-fast driver changes and pit stops.

And on Saturday evening the lights will come on on the track for the spectacular night race of the GT World Challenge Europe categories: drivers and cars will compete on the track, in an exciting evening of engines and luxury cars.

The annual visit to the Adriatic coast will mark the second Sprint Cup stop following the opening at Brands Hatch (May 13-14). It will therefore be the first occasion for the record group of 40 cars to share the track, with the Bronze Cup class absent in England for reasons of space.

This will be the ninth consecutive season that the short-form series will compete on the 4.2km circuit and feature the usual two-race format, while qualifying and practice sessions will bring the GT3’s total track time to more than five hours.

Additionally, the GT4 European Series, Clio Cup Series, FFSA F4 French Championship and FX Italian Series will offer fans a wide variety of events throughout the weekend.

The event is sure to be a hit for Valentino Rossi’s army of fans. Misano is the home round of the ‘Doctor’ and will see the #46 race with a new machine after Team WRT’s switch from Audi to BMW. Multiple winner at Misano on two wheels, Rossi also achieved his best result in the Sprint Cup of 2022, finishing in fifth place together with teammate Frédéric Vervisch.

#46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Valentino Rossi, Frédéric Vervisch Photo by: SRO

FRIDAY JULY 14th

Grandstand B + Paddock: €10.00

CENTRAL START grandstand with mega screen + Paddock: € 20.00

SATURDAY JULY 15th

Grandstand B + Paddock: €22.00

CENTRAL START grandstand with mega screen + Paddock: € 30.00

SUNDAY JULY 16th

Grandstand B + Paddock: €22.00

CENTRAL START grandstand with mega screen + Paddock: € 30.00

SATURDAY + SUNDAY SUBSCRIPTION

Grandstand B + Paddock: €37.00

CENTRAL START grandstand with mega screen + Paddock: € 53.00

SUBSCRIPTION FRIDAY + SATURDAY + SUNDAY

Grandstand B + Paddock: €42.00

CENTRAL START grandstand with mega screen + Paddock: € 62.00

Minors born after 1 January 2011 if accompanied by an adult holding a regular entrance ticket will be able to take advantage of the reduced price for children aged 0-12 for € 1.00 per day, on the same type of ticket as the adult.

AREAS DESCRIPTION

Grandstand Central Start = Numbered covered grandstand with maxi screen – Start, finish line, pit lane.

Grandstand A – B = Covered grandstand with numbered seats – Curva del Carro exit, Curva Misano entrance.

Grandstand C = Numbered terraced covered grandstand – Curva del Carro.

