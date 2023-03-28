The Ceccato Racing team has formalized its presence at the first event of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season in Monza.

In fact, the opening race of the Endurance Cup will take place on the Brianza track on the weekend of 21-23 April and the official BMW Motorsport Italia team led by Roberto Ravaglia will line up with one of his M4 GT3s.

The news had already been anticipated a few weeks ago by Motorsport.com and today we have the official news that Marco Cassarà, Stefano Comandini and Francesco Guerra will be aboard the Bavarian car to better prepare for the season that awaits them in the Italian GT Championship.

For Ceccato Motors Racing/BMW Team Italia it is the second outing in a row in an international series that stops in the Bel Paese, after the participation in the Imola round of the DTM 2022 with Timo Glock at the wheel.

Cassarà will thus have the opportunity to debut with the M4 recently tested in the Misano tests, as will Guerra, while the veteran and by now inevitable Comandini in the ranks of Ceccato-BMW completes the crew entered in the PRO-AM Class with #15, number of particular significance given that it is the one with which Ravaglia conquered the DTM in 1989.