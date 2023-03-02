Team Parker Racing and Rowe Racing have officially announced their entry to the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for the 2023 season.

Going by order, the British team will face the challenge in the Bronze Cup Class with a new Porsche 911 GT3-R 992 in which Derek Pierce, Andy Meyrick and Kiern Jewiss will ride.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel this season and do it in the GTWC after the pandemic derailed our plans for 2020. With Andy and Kiern we have a fantastic driver lineup, combining experience with speed, and a brilliant new car, the Porsche 911 GT3 R,” says Pierce.

“There’s no one else I’d want to race with other than Team Parker. It’s a fantastic environment, professional yet fun, and you feel like you’re part of the family. I can’t think of a better crew to get to grips with the new car and to help us get going fast at a good pace.”

Meyrick added: “I’m really happy to have the chance to race for Team Parker Racing again this season, as well as partner Derek for a third time in the GTWC. Having finished second in the series twice, I feel like if I have unfinished business, then we will work hard to see what we can achieve with the new Porsche.”

Jewiss faces a new adventure after F4: “It’s very different for me to switch to endurance racing after having only competed in sprint ones in my career up to now. I’ve gone from having teammates in identical cars to having teammates in the same car which will be new.”

“I’ll have to work on my mentality and adjust my approach, because it’s not just about you and your engineer, but also about the other drivers in the car and working together. It will be nice to spend time with Derek and Andy and see how we compare with the others, as we have a strong line-up. It will be a very different year, but one that I am excited to face.”

#661 Team Parker Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: SRO

Coming instead to Rowe Racing, the partnership with BMW M Motorsport has been renewed, which will provide the official drivers to be placed on the M4 GT3s.

The young Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen at the wheel of the Bavarian car #998, while the #98 is for Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann and Nick Yelloly.

To this the team will also add the commitment to the 24h of the Nürburgring with the BMW #98 of Wittmann, Sheldon Van Der Linde, Maxime Martin and Dries Vanthoor, and the #99 of Eng, Yelloly, Connor De Phillippi and Augusto Farfus, preparing for the event by running the first three rounds of the NLS.

“In the second season of the BMW M4 GT3 our aim is to fight for the big victories and titles, and Rowe Racing has an important role to play in this respect – said Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport – Thanks to his experience in the big 24-hour races, the team is always the favorite to win. The successes achieved at Spa-Francorchamps in 2016 and at the Nürburgring in 2020 proved that.”

“The team has also gained valuable experience in the other GTWC Europe races in 2022 and will be our second trump card together with Team WRT in the fight for overall victories in this series. season 2023, which we hope will give us many reasons to celebrate”.

#50 Rowe Racing BMW M4 GT3: Neil Verhagen, Max Hesse, Daniel Harper Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Hans-Peter Naundorf, Rowe Racing Team Principal, added: “Rowe Racing and BMW M Motorsport have been a winning combination for seven years. An important piece of the puzzle of this success is continuity, which is why it is fantastic for both. both parties that we are able to continue this cooperation. I thank Andreas Roos and the head of customer racing, Björn Lellmann, for the trust they have placed in us.”

“This year we want to go on the attack in GTWC Europe, as with this series SRO presents a huge starting grid at the highest sporting level and spectacular racing on some of the most famous circuits in Europe. All six drivers who will represent us in the The series know both the car and the team well, and we have also planned extensive testing between races. For the Nordschleife, with Maxime Martin and Dries Vanthoor we will have two more outstanding drivers.”