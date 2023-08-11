Samantha Tan took part in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America in the 2022 season, obtaining a win, two podiums and as many pole positions in the Trofeo Pirelli Am in just four races.

In the 2023 vintage, the 25-year-old Canadian entered the world of European competitions by taking part in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup.

After the first two outings of the season with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, he brought the new Ferrari 296 GT3 to its debut at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with his ST Racing with Rinaldi team.

#38 ST Racing with Rinaldi, Ferrari 296 GT3: Isaac Tutumlu, Samantha Tan, Jon Miller Photo by: SRO

Tan, what were your first impressions with the Ferrari 296 GT3?

“The very first time I drove it was during the official test day: the car is incredible, and I understood that from the very first laps. I think the 296 GT3 represents a big step forward compared to the winner 488 GT3 Evo 2020; it’s easier to drive, it has more downforce, and on a track like Spa, for example at Eau Rouge and Blanchimont, you realize how stable it is even at high speeds”.

What are your goals for this GTWC Europe season?

“This year I made my debut in the Endurance Cup, a series that is by no means simple, especially if you consider the number of cars entered, which for example in the Spa race were over 70. We are on the grid in the Pro-Am class, we did an excellent result at Paul Ricard, obtaining a fantastic second place. The goal is to finish the championship in the top-3 of the class, even if obviously the desire is always to win, but we know how difficult it is”.

What do you think of the Nürburgring and Barcelona circuits?

“This year I’ve seen the Nürburgring twice, but the first time I competed in the NLS series on the Northern Ring. It’s more complicated than in Barcelona, ​​where I’ve already raced in a 24 Hours that I won in 2021 and felt comfortable. I think it will be a little easier for me to get back on that track for the season finale.”

What are the main differences between the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, which you used in the one-make series last year, and the 296 GT3?

“The first racing car I ever got into was the 458 Challenge, which I tested when I was 14 on the occasion of a hot lap in Canada. Last year I had the opportunity to compete on that track, in Montréal, in the Ferrari Challenge North America: it was a great emotion. Speaking of the one-make championship, during the year I became the first female driver to obtain pole position and victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, it was an unforgettable experience, like the podium I obtained at Daytona in the second test of the season, when I finished second in race 1”.

Tan’s Ferrari Challenge North America road record includes two pole positions and a win at COTA, and a second podium finish at Daytona. The 488 Challenge Evo is a great car, I would even say simple to drive as it is aimed at a customer audience. While the 296 GT3 is undoubtedly more ‘extreme’, with much more downforce, and very stable even on the fastest and most demanding corners.

There are still notable differences in motorsport between America and Europe: where do you prefer to compete?

“I have participated in many races in America, but whenever I can I come to Europe with pleasure, where the races fascinate me a lot both for the large number of crews entered and for the high level of competition”.