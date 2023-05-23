Manthey EMA and Barwell Motorsport have announced the crews with which they will be at the start of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, the next event of the GT World Challenge Europe-Endurance Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge scheduled for 29 June-2 July.

In collaboration with EMA Motorsport, the German team is fielding a Porsche 911 GT3-R 992 with the PRO crew made up of the official drivers of the Weissach company.

Sharing the wheel of the green liveried car with the #92 will be Laurens Vanthoor, Julien Andlauer and Kévin Estre, certainly among the favorites of the event which takes place in the Ardennes and for which the teams have a couple of days of testing at their disposal officers to prepare.

Barwell Motorsport instead found the other two competitors to join Rob Collard and Dennis Lind on the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 entered in the PRO-AM Class.

It will be up to Bashar Mardini and Patrick Kujala to complete the crew of the car from Sant’Agata Bolognese prepared by the English team, with Mardini taking the place of the unavailable Adam Balon as driver with a Bronze license

“We are delighted to welcome Bashar to the Barwell-Lambo family alongside Patrick – said Mark Lemmer, Barwell Motorsport team principal – Kujala is a whiz at Spa with our Huracan GT3, and with Bashar’s speed and experience we now have four drivers who will almost certainly be the crew to beat in the PRO-AM class at the 24 Hours of Spa”.