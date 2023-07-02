While a large number of spectators gathered in the arena to follow the concert by Martin Solveig, the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps is shrouded in darkness with the protagonists of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge who have just passed even the ninth hour ‘labours’ in the Ardennes.

At the moment the weather continues to hold up and there is no shortage of entertainment on the track, but unfortunately there are two more retirements, both by Lamborghini-Iron Lynx. The Iron Dames’ #83 Huracan went off at ‘Blanchimont’ during the 7th hour causing the Safety Car to enter, luckily signaling that Doriane Pin was unharmed.

At the beginning of the ninth the #63, which had already dropped back at the start of the race due to brake problems, definitively raised the white flag, adding itself to the list of KOs.

During the Safety Car some teams took the opportunity to stop, so some cars have a different strategy as stops compared to their rivals, which was repeated shortly after when a new neutralization with Full Course Yellow was decreed for a collision multiple at ‘Les Combes’ between the Lamborghini #60 of VSR, the Ferrari #38 of ST Racing and the Mercedes #4 du Riley which required the intervention of the tow truck to remove the cars from the escape route.

As if that weren’t enough, the Lamborghini nightmare continued with the stop of the #58 GRT – in contention for the Silver Cup – at the entrance to the pit lane at the same time as the aforementioned accident, thus leading to the temporary closure of the pit lane .

In absolute command and in the PRO Class Kévin Estre leapt peremptorily with the Porsche #92 of Manthey EMA, overtaking the BMW #32 of Team WRT driven by Dries Vanthoor at the restart from the SC, in turn chased by the M4 #98 and #998 of Rowe Racing.

The #17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi dropped and the #40 Tresor Orange 1 seventh; among them is the BMW #46 of WRT which is now back in the hands of Maxime Martin, while the Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP lost a bit of ground when it was Timur Boguslavskiy’s turn, albeit now with Jules Gounon back in action he has margins of recovery from eighth place.

The #96 Porsche of Rutronik Racing and the #777 Mercedes of AlManar Racing complete the Top10, outside which the #71 Ferrari 296 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors finished.

In the Gold Cup the #9 Audi of Boutsen VDS took off on the #5 McLaren of Optimum Motorsport, which was behind the #30 BMW of WRT and the #21 Audi of Comtoyou Racing, while the #57 Mercedes and Winward Racing’s #157 are fifth and sixth, ahead of Iron Lynx’s #19 Lamborghini, which dropped down the order for more trouble.

In the Silver Cup, the #99 Audi of Tresor Orange 1 sets the pace, with the #85 Lamborghini of GRT occupying the place of honor and the #12 Audi of Comtoyou Racing on the virtual podium having passed in front of the Mercedes # 90 by Madpanda Motorsport.

In the Bronze Cup the McLaren #188 of Garage 59 remains firmly first, the Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing and #91 of Herberth Motorsport hold second and third place respectively with the McLaren #93 of Sky-Tempesta Racing and the Porsches of CLRT behind #44, Grove Racing #23 and Huber Motorsport #20.

A problem with the braking system slowed down the Lamborghini #78 of Barwell Motorsport (a problem that most of the cars from the Bull are experiencing), so first in the PRO-AM Class we have the Audi #888 of CSA Racing, which overtook the #24 Car Collection Porsche, with the #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes catching up to third place.