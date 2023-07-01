The 24h of Spa-Francorchamps started from 180′ and the drivers of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge immediately started putting on a show.

Surprisingly, a beautiful warm sun came out 45′ from the start, when the cars began to line up on the grid, where a minute’s silence was observed shortly before the start in homage to Dilano Van’T Hoff, who tragically died in a terrible crash this morning during Race 2 of the Formula Regional European Championship.

However, Race Direction had already announced that the start would take place behind the Safety Car, but not everyone trusted to fit slick tires on a track that was still wet in some points. On lap three the safety car should have gone off, but Kyle Washington crashed into the wall at the ‘Raidillon’ losing control of his Porsche, so the procession continued until lap 6.

In the meantime, those who had fitted rain tires stopped to replace them, namely Lamborghini #63 and #8, Ferrari #71, Mercedes #90, #3, #4 and #999, Porsche #56 and #216 .

At the green flag poleman Matteo Cairoli tried to take off, chased by the Ferrari of Alessio Rovera, while in the middle of the group the PROs left behind in Qualifying began to be elbowed to get back on top; Raffaele Marciello, Kelvin Van Der Linde and the BMWs of WRT and Rowe stood out in particular.

In the swirl of the first pit stops, there was a great thrill in AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors when the Ferrari #50 started a fire, which was put out by the Maranello mechanics who sent the 296 back into action shortly after, obviously checking that everything was in order.

In the second hour, Rovera caught up with and overtook the #20 Porsche which Cairoli handed over to Jannes Fittje, followed by the excellent Mattia Drudi in the #40 Audi.

At Ferrari, however, the cold shower arrived almost 120′ from the start, when the left rear of Rovera’s 296 slowly collapsed due to debris; the Varese-born checked the car coming out of the ‘Paul Frère’ and returned to the pits to replace him, anticipating the stop and giving the wheel to Robert Shwartzman, who however collapsed beyond 20th place.

Worse was the #63 Lamborghini, recalled from the Iron Lynx wall for a braking system bleeding that cost it a couple of laps. Race neutralized again during the third hour, when the #57 Indy Dontje Mercedes ended up in the wall, calling into question the Safety Car.

Here the new regrouping and splitting regulation was tested, which at the restart on lap 56 brought almost everyone back into play.

The #40 Audis of Tresor Orange 1 and the #17 Scherer Sport took the overall and PRO lead and then switched positions during lap 62, but the aggressive #92 Porsche of Manthey EMA in the hands of Kévin Estre moved up bullying second, even if he will have to serve a 10″ penalty for a contact with the Ferrari #38 of ST Racing at the ‘Source’ in which the 296 GT3 spun.

The fourth place is now in the hands of the McLaren #188 of Garage 59, leader of the Bronze Class with two other PROs behind it, namely the Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP that Marciello gave to Timur Boguslavskiy and the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax Racing on which Franck Perera had started and now handed over to Marco Mapelli.

The Porsche #20 of Huber Racing instead dropped to 7th place, holding the place of honor Bronze, followed by the BMW #32 of Team WRT, which passed the Audi #12 of Comtoyou Racing, Silver Cup leader and closely pursued for several laps also from the other BMW-WRT, the #46 of Valentino Rossi who took over from the excellent Maxime Martin.

However, the ‘Doctor’ made a mistake on lap 63, running wide in turn 9 and slipping to 12th, easily overtaken by the #777 Mercedes of AlManar and the #998 BMW of Rowe Racing. Among other things, at the ‘Bus Stop’ Rossi also touched the BMW #31 sending it into a spin and is now under investigation.

Meanwhile, the best Ferrari is the 296 #71 of AF Corse, which climbed 15th with the gritty Antonio Fuoco, who took over from Daniel Serra.

In the Silver Cup in second place is the Lamborghini #58 of GRT which started in the Top10 with the excellent Fabrizio Crestani before losing ground slipping to 27th overall. Madpanda’s Mercedes #90 was third.

In the Gold Cup the #157 Winward Racing Mercedes leads the operation ahead of the #5 Optimum Motorsport McLaren and the #21 Comtoyou Racing and #9 Boutsen VDS Audis.

The Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini #78 is first in the PRO-AM Class with the Car Collection Porsche #24 and Riley’s Mercedes #4 behind.

And in the meantime the sky has turned leaden again threatening more rain…