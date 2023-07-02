It seemed to be approaching a calm finish, but the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps continues to offer emotions and twists when there are now only 180′ left to the checkered flag for the protagonists of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge.

While in the 19th hour nothing particularly relevant happened, with the strategies always crossing over between some teams in the Top10 and in the PRO Class – sparing no time on the track when the opportunities arose – in the following hour the surprise was the failure of the suspension rear left on Tresor Attemtpo’s #99 Audi that was leading operations in the Silver Cup.

At the end of the hour, an engine problem stopped the WRT BMW #35 in the bend leading to ‘Paul Frère’ and Race Direction decreed a new Full Course Yellow and Safety Car. Here practically all those who occupy the top positions of the rankings have stopped and now the strategies are aligned again.

At the restart, the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing took advantage of this to keep the lead and pull ahead of the Audis of Scherer Sport PHX #17 and #40 of Tresor Orange 1, left behind by about ten seconds from Marco Wittmann’s M4 and now attacked by the Mercedes #88 by Akkodis-ASP.

The Porsche #96 of Rutronik Racing and #92 of Manthey EMA remain in contention for the Top5, with the BMW #46 of Team WRT further behind.

The Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing climbed into the Top10, eighth and only at full laps given that the Mercedes #777 of AlManar Racing and the Ferrari #71 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors are one lag behind the leader, respectively ninth and tithing.

Unfortunately, K-Pax’s #6 Lamborghini sees every slightest hope of fighting with the aforementioned fade away, returning to the pits with electronics problems that the American team is trying to solve at least to reach the finish line.

In the Gold Cup Class, Optimum Motorsport’s McLaren #5 is managing and trying to get back into the top 10 as well, having a wide lead over Comtoyou Racing’s Audi #21 and WRT’s BMW #30.

The Mercedes #57 of Winward Racing and the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS remain in fourth and fifth place in the category, always chasing.

In the Silver Cup with the Audi #99 of Tresor Orange 1 knocked out, the Lamborghini #85 of GRT regains the leadership, able to overtake the Audi #12 of Comtoyou Racing on the track a couple of hours ago.

The #56 Porsche of Dinamic GT Huber Racing remains third, followed at a distance by the #26 Audi of Saintéloc, the #33 Aston Martin of Bullit Racing and the #90 Mercedes of Madpanda Motorsport.

In the Bronze Cup it was the Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing that took advantage of the SC to climb first, while the McLaren #93 of Sky-Tempesta Racing entered the second position mocking at the moment the Porsche #20 of Huber Motorsport, #91 of Herberth Motorsport and #44 of CLRT.

Behind them are the Mercedes #79 of HRT and the Ferrari 488 #52 of AF Corse.

Finally, the PRO-AM Class is managed by the Mercedes #75 of Sun Energy 1 which stretched over the Porsche #24 of Car Collection. Still third was the Audi #888 of CSA Racing, which maintained a three-lap lead over the Porsche #216 of Modena Motorsport, capable of overtaking the Audi #16 of Uno Racing and the Mercedes #4 of Riley.