Paddocks and grandstands begin to fill up at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, with the drivers and teams of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge entering the last quarter of the race under the usual cloudy sky of the Ardennes.

There were no particular twists in the last 180′, apart from the umpteenth problem suffered by the very unfortunate Ferrari #51 which had to return to the pits, this time hit by a fuel system malfunction, after suffering from electrical problems and also having Alessio Rovera ill leaving Nicklas Nielsen and Robert Shwartzman to fight in the rear.

At the 17th hour, the Mercedes #89 driven by Akkodis-ASP stopped at the beginning of the Eau Rouge climb, but the short Full Course Yellow allowed the AMG to be removed without particular problems.

In the meantime, a couple of situations emerged: the Audi of Scherer Sport PHX #17 passed the #40 of Tresor Orange 1 and is now ahead of the other R8 with a tens of second advantage in the run-up to the supremacy.

This happened a few minutes ago to the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing, which however has a different strategy and will stop shortly, while the duel is heating up for what on paper is third place between the Porsche #56 of Rutronik Racing and # 92 of Manthey EMA, which are going hand in hand with each other continuously.

Further away from the 911 we have the #88 Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP and #777 of AlManar Racing, the latter on a different strategy than the others, as well as the #6 Lamborghini of K-Pax Racing, currently eighth overall.

Ninth overall is the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport, leader of the Gold Class and ahead of the BMW #46 of Team WRT, the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing and the Ferrari #71 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors.

In the Gold Cup Class, said of the #5 McLaren, a change of positions between the #21 Audi of Comtoyou Racing and the #30 BMW of WRT in the duel for the remaining positions on the podium, with the #57 Mercedes of Winward Racing and the Audi #9 of Boutsen VDS always chasing.

In the Silver Cup it is always the Audi #99 of Tresor Orange 1 and #12 of Comtoyou Racing that lead the operations. The #85 Lamborghini of GRT remains third with the Porsche #56 of Dinamic GT Huber Racing behind it and the Audi #26 of Saintéloc 3 laps down.

In Bronze Cup always 1-2 Porsche thanks to the #91 of Herberth Motorsport and #911 of Pure Rxcing, who have a good margin on the #93 McLaren of Sky-Tempesta Racing, in contention for the third place with the #20 Porsche of Huber Motorsport and #44 by CLRT, while the Ferrari 488 #52 by AF Corse is on the rise.

In the PRO-AM Class the Sun Energy 1 #75 Mercedes is pressed by the Car Collection Porsche #24. A puncture instead delayed the #888 Audi of CSA Racing, which in any case maintained third place with a couple of laps ahead of Riley’s #4 Mercedes.