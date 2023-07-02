The lights of dawn have already been active for a while at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, when we have reached the end of the 15th Hour of racing of this event valid for GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The actual race resumed about 90′ after the night’s neutralizations, but a new Safety Car was called into question when Michele Beretta had a problem at the ‘Campus’ corner with the Lamborghini #19 of Iron Lynx, adding to the withdrawn list.

The safety car regrouped everyone and the #54 Porsche of Dinamic GT Huber Racing, which had just stopped, took the lead while the others returned to the pits.

But on the restart Christian Engelhart was rear-ended at ‘La Source’ by the Mercedes #777 of Luca Stolz (AlManar Racing), second at the time, ending up spinning and slipping to 16th.

The Audis of Tresor Orange 1 #40 and Scherer Sport PHX #17 took advantage of this to return to first and second place, followed by the Porsche #56 of Rutronik Racing, while also the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax, fourth with behind the aggressive Porsche #92 of Manthey EMA.

In the same lap there are several leaders and therefore watch out also for the Mercedes #88 of Akkodis-ASP which is sixth with the Audi #11 of Comtoyou behind it, while the BMW #46 of WRT and the Mercedes #999 of GruppeM Racing complete the Top10 to which the AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors Ferrari #71 aspires.

In the Gold Cup class, Optimum Motorsport’s McLaren #5 regained the lead followed by WRT’s BMW #30 and Comtoyou Racing’s Audi #21.

Winward Racing’s #57 Mercedes travels in fourth place, #157 retired instead. Top 5 in the category for the Audi #9 driven by Boutsen VDS after the KO of the Lamborghini #19 driven by Iron Lynx.

In the Silver Cup, the #99 Audi of Tresor Orange 1 and the #12 of Comtoyou Racing set the pace ahead of the #85 Lamborghini of GRT and the #56 Porsche of Dinamic GT Huber Racing.

In the Bronze Cup, instead, we have a couple of Porsches in the lead: the #91 of Herberth Motorsport and the #911 of Pure Rxcing. Third still the McLaren #93 of Sky-Tempesta Racing.

Finally, the PRO-AM Class was led by the #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes followed by the Car Collection Porsche #24, back in front of the CSA Racing Audi #888.