We have reached the middle of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and the protagonists of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge continue to put on a show for better or for worse.

Having said that the weather still hasn’t changed, even if the sky remains cloudy, the Safety Car had to come into action for the sixth time after a very bad accident on the ‘Kemmel’ straight between the BMWs of Charles Weerts and Neil Verhagen.

Apparently it was a misunderstanding due to a discrepancy in communication of a new Full Course Yellow regime (called into question for another incident); the fact is that Weerts lifted his foot and was hit by Rowe Racing’s rival; the M4s #32 and #998 crashed into the barriers being destroyed and the Race Direction had to ‘freeze’ everything again to allow the repairs to the guard rails.

These will be long operations and at the moment the standings have been further shuffled, with the #40 Audi of Tresor Orange 1 retaking the lead overtaking the #88 Mercedes, while the #999 AMG of GruppeM Racing is back in the game, as well as the Audi #11 of Comtoyou Racing, all in Top5.

Fifth is the McLaren of Optimum Motorsport, leader of the Gold Cup Class, closely followed by the #188 of Garage 59 who leads in the Bronze Cup Class, then in seventh and eighth place are the Porsche #92 of Manthey EMA and #96 of Rutronik Racing, with the BMW #98 of Rowe Racing and #46 of WRT completing the Top10, closely followed by the Lamborghini #6 of K-Pax Racing.