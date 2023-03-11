The Paul Ricard track hosted two days of testing ahead of the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season.

For Robert Shwartzman, the commitment in the transalpine land represented the beginning of a new sporting journey. In fact, the official Ferrari driver has put together precious laps to get to know the 296 GT3 of the AF Corse team, with which he will participate in the Endurance Cup of the series promoted by SRO in the coming months.

For the 23-year-old, who will also be reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1 in the same season (a role shared with Antonio Giovinazzi), the official race debut will take place on April 23 in the first round at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

#51 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3: Robert Shwartzman Photo by: Ferrari

Sensations

“The test was positive, it allowed me to collect good laps, useful for adapting to the car. The 296 GT3 is a lot of fun to drive. Here at Le Castellet we also tested it in race configuration, fitting new tires and obtaining good results”, explains the talent, who grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The data and information collected represent valuable baggage in view of the imminent start of the season.

“I think we will be competitive: the sensations we had during the tests go in this direction”.

#51 AF Corse, Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

Covered wheels

Climbing aboard the cockpit of a granturismo derived from the series represents a new innovation for Shwartzman.

“I really like the fact of having the front lights and therefore being able to ‘flash’ those ahead of you on the track, a non-trivial tool because it allows you to give a signal to the other competitors when overtaking”.

From the single-seaters to the GTs the transition is not only technical, but full of declinations and nuances.

“The GT3 platform leads you to think not as a single driver, but even more as a member of a team: compared to single-seaters, teamwork and the alchemy that is created with teammates in endurance racing are undoubtedly even more essential factors “.

“During the tests, I asked Andrea Bertolini for some advice and I took advantage of my curiosity, which in each test allows me to understand something new related to the car, with the aim of making the most of it in the race”.

#51 AF Corse, Ferrari 196 GT3 Photo by: SRO

Ambitions

The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup calendar includes five events staged on some of the most iconic tracks of the Old Continent. What are Shwartzman’s most anticipated milestones?

“The 24 Hours of Spa is a fantastic and fascinating event, but the debut at Monza, in my first race with Ferrari in GT, will also be special. My goal is to always fight for the win. It will take hard work to do this.”