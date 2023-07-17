It’s a big party in the torrid Misano, where Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin took their first victory together in the GT World Challenge Europe in the ‘Doctor’s’ home race. Fantastic performance by the WRT duo in Race 2, completing a weekend that started uphill and with some perplexities, given that in Friday practice Rossi himself had admitted that he hadn’t found his #46 M4 so competitive, even if the feeling with the car was not lacking.

Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning fell to Valentino, who however didn’t go beyond the 24th time trial; here it should be specified that Rossi immediately tried to follow poleman Raffaele Marciello (very intelligently) at the start of the session, but then all the BMWs suffered from a lack of speed, so much so that even the best of the Bavarian cars was the #32 of WRT by the duo Weerts/Vanthoor.

And then came the turning point that changed the scenario, i.e. the modification to the Balance of Performance which took 15Kg off the BMWs before Race 1, in which all the German brand’s standard bearers gave rise to a great ascent.

Rossi got off to a good start elbowing in the middle of the group and gaining both positions due to the KO of some rivals and putting his own with great grit arriving at the stop in 16th place; the excellent pit stop made by WRT in the end allowed Martin to climb further up to ninth place and with excellent sensations for Sunday, which began with another great coup: the always very fast Martin obtaining the third box of the grid for the second round, under the scorching sun that didn’t stop the tide of fans who came especially to support Valentino and him.

“It’s always great to have this support, Misano is our home race – said Rossi – In Race 1 we put in a good performance with a good pace, in Q2 Maxime put the car third, so being able to start further ahead trying to do a better race. He is always very fast, we knew the further difficulty would be the heat, but we couldn’t do anything about it”.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

At the start, Martin held third place behind the Audi of the Saintéloc Junior Team driven by Patric Niederhauser, while the #32 BMW of Vanthoor tried to pull away, only to see everything canceled by the entry of a Safety Car.

The pit window opened shortly after the restart and Team WRT recalled both cars, but the #32 had a problem and Martin quickly handed over the wheel of the #46 to Rossi, who went out on top between the astonishment and general jubilation.

The roars from the stands multiplied and grew louder with each passage of the yellow-blue BMW, with a wild Rossi who set the lap record in the race, beaten on the podium by Giacomo Altoè in the Ferrari of Emil Frey Racing.

But the rider from Tavullia managed the situation perfectly, like when in the good old days of two wheels he said goodbye to everyone and ran away towards success, first pushing to create the margin and then managing wisely.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

The 5″ lead over Legeret/Haase’s Audi almost remained the same and already on the last lap from the stands the fans began to emit the typical yellow smoke bombs that colored Misano especially in the MotoGP successes, concluding in general jubilation at the flag at chess and with stadium chants both on the podium and in the paddock.

For the 4-wheeled Rossi, 2023 continues to grow, after starting with the podium at the 24h of Dubai, then repeated in the GTWC at Brands Hatch and reaching success at the Road To Le Mans paired with Jérome Policand, in a race tackled above all to find out the route of the 24h that it will do next year.

On the Circuit de la Sarthe it must also be said that the level was decidedly lower than that of the SRO Motorsports Group championship and for this reason the well-deserved triumph at Misano takes on an even more important value, placing the Rossi-Martin duo among those to be keep an eye out for the next stages of the season.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

“It couldn’t have gone better and I couldn’t be happier! We knew we could have a good race, but first place is first place and hitting it at Misano is something really special,” admits the Italian.

“I got my first GT3 win at ‘Road To Le Mans, but this is definitely different because it’s our main championship and the level is very high, with so many fast drivers.”

“It all started a year and a half ago and today we reached the top, so I can’t help but thank Vincent Vosse, all the WRT Team, Maxime and BMW for this great achievement. Everyone did an outstanding job, now let’s enjoy the moment and this fantastic atmosphere, we want to continue like this”.

Martin: “It was certainly a fantastic weekend! We struggled a bit on Saturday, but we bounced back in Race 1 with a good result. I qualified well on Sunday, which allowed us to stay with the leaders, the pit stop was was perfect, our crew won the ‘Pit Stop Challenge’ award and Vale finished the job.”

“For sure, if we had to choose a race to win, Vale would have said “Misano”, so we couldn’t have dreamed of a better result. I’m also very happy for BMW, which hasn’t won a Sprint race since 2015. I was in that car, in Nogaro, with Dirk Müller, and it’s nice to show that the brand is also back in Sprint races”.

Podium: Race Winner #46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Second Place #11 Comtoyou Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II : Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase, Third Place #31 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Jean Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer Photo by: SRO

Uncontainable joy also from the Team Principal, Vincent Vosse: “We experienced a lot of emotions this weekend and now it’s a really exciting moment. After a frustrating first qualifying on Saturday we made a great comeback with the #32 and #30 M4s. Sunday , we got Pole and a place on the second row. We won the race with Vale and Maxime, taking another overall podium with the #31, we won in the Gold Cup and the Pit Stop Challenge thanks to our amazing guys”.

“Misano has always been a special place for us, we’ve had great successes in the past, but winning here with Vale is really something different. On a more personal note, I’d like to dedicate this victory to my mum, who in addition to always supporting me in everything I did, she’s a big fan of Vale since her MotoGP days, and she’s very, very happy today!”

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: “Congratulations to Valentino on his first win in the GTWC and at his home race at Misano! A fantastic script like this is almost too good to be true. This victory is the confirmation of the great growth he has shown behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 in recent months.”

“Congratulations also to Maxime who with his speed and experience played a key role in this success. The team has grown from race to race and is now capable of winning on its own at the highest level. I can’t wait to see where this will bring them”.

“Congratulations to all members of BMW M Team WRT on a magnificent race weekend at Misano, which included a class win and further podium finishes in both races! Once again, the M4 GT3 has shown that it can win races around the world. Thank you so much to everyone involved!”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: Francesco Corghi

In short, Rossi-Martin-BMW-WRT are now a winning team in all respects and Valentino, it can be safely said, has learned what it means to fight to win even on four wheels. On the other hand, standing out among the PROs is never easy even for those who have been in this environment for years and Valentino has chosen to get involved by dealing with the best, to learn as much as possible, even accepting to swallow a few bitter pills in order to reach something important.

Of course, this is just a piece of a puzzle which, to be complete, still lacks some parts which will come over time, patience and tranquility which the Pesaro has never hidden that he has in this very demanding adventure which he has chosen to face in one of the most hardest on the whole GT panorama, and the success at Misano is just a starting point on a journey that is not over yet, but which will now put him in front of the further challenge of confirming his competitiveness, something of which – we are certain – it is not not scared at all.

The only ‘out of tune’ note of the weekend is the choice of the WRT Team not to hold any press conference (despite the efforts and requests of SRO, whom we thank here) to allow the insiders present at Misano to better analyze with all the protagonists over the weekend, paying him due homage in Rossi’s home race, for which there was great anticipation not only in the grandstands but also in the media.