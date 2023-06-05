Valentino Rossi tries to look at the glass half full at the end of the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, in which together with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin he brings home only an eighth place in a comeback.

The ‘Doctor’ showed up really motivated at Le Castellet after the podium at Brands Hatch, but things didn’t go well right away, given that the set-up chosen for his BMW didn’t prove to be competitive in Free Practice.

The Team WRT driver then encountered further difficulty in Qualifying, hit by the Audi of Boutsen VDS when he was heading towards the track; the puncture forced him to do an entire lap on the rim and to complete only three fast ones, but finding traffic and not being able to set a great time.

The times of Farfus and Martin guaranteed a total average equal to 20th place on the grid, therefore exactly in the middle of the group and coping with the chaos of the first laps, with Rossi who initially lost a couple of positions to then find a good pace in the second stint which allowed him to give the #46 M4 back to Farfus in 13th place.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

“Unfortunately on Friday we suffered a lot in finding the balance of the car, while in Qualifying I suffered a puncture due to a contact received from another car in the pit lane and this led us to start in 20th place”, explains Rossi.

“From there it’s always difficult to recover, at the start I lost some time in traffic during the first stint, then I managed to find a very good rhythm and recover some positions, which Augusto and Maxime then continued to recover”.

Farfus and Martin have further gained something to finish in eighth place, also benefiting from a couple of KOs from others, which bodes well for their Italian colleague in view of the next commitments.

“The race went well and finishing eighth after starting twentieth is good, but obviously we want more. The race pace was positive and we finished the race without problems, let’s say it was an important preparation in view of the 24h of Spa- Francorchamps”.

WRT Team Principal Vincent Vosse added: “It was a difficult weekend for us and we have a lot to learn from it. The competition was tough, particularly the Mercedes, we had some problems that will need to be analyzed in view of Spa We hope to get a better result in Belgium.”