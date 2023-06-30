Day of almost rest for Valentino Rossi at Spa-Francorchamps, where the protagonists of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge fought for Superpole for the 24h on Saturday-Sunday in the Friday afternoon session.

However, the ‘Doctor’ did not lap because he was excluded from the Top20 of the wet Qualifying on Thursday night, contenting himself with starting from 21st place with the BMW #46 of Team WRT. Today he therefore remained stationary, apart from the evening Warm-Up in preparation for tomorrow’s appointment.

Together with his teammates Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin, Rossi is convinced that the yellow-blue M4 GT3 can be brought back to the leading positions, also because there are many crews in front of other categories who will probably drop back during a race that promises to be hard fought and above all unpredictable.

Valentino went to the press room to take stock of the situation, speaking to the journalists present – including Motorsport.com – about how he sees the Ardennes event for his team, showing himself to be rather confident.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“The 24h of Spa is the most important race of the year, for me it’s the second time here and it’s special in many ways. First of all because it’s a 24h, therefore very special, then on a fantastic track, which I consider a bit like Assen for motorcycles. I think it’s the best for cars. Furthermore, with 70 GT3s driven by the best drivers and with various manufacturers present in an official capacity, it’s truly wonderful”, explains the driver from Tavullia, who has already had the opportunity to lead his BMW in the group tests a few weeks ago.

“We carried out tests last month and we were fast with a good pace, obviously my teammates are also strong here. Unfortunately, however, this weekend we found different conditions and we did worse, among other things the weather forecast doesn’t look great.”

The weather played a trick on you last night with the downpour…

“Qualifying was really absurd, there was a lot of water on the track and being at night in some places it was hard to see the circuit, especially on the straights; for me it was the first time and it was very hard”.

Were you hoping to be among the 20 in Superpole?

“Yes, that was the goal, but unfortunately we finished in 21st place by 37 thousandths; a real shame because if we had been able to participate in the session today, I’m sure that with Maxime at the wheel we could have started later in the race.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin Photo by: AG Photo

Where do you hope to get, starting so far back?

“The race is long and we think there could be several Safety Cars, so even if we start from the back everything is open to being able to get a good result. Obviously it will depend a lot on the pace, I admit that the feeling with the car in practice wasn’t fantastic. but there is room to improve and understand what changes to make. We aim to be back in the Top10 within 24 hours”.

You haven’t had the chance to do many races in the wet, how do you expect to be here, as last year was a completely dry race?

“Yes, let’s say that having a 24h of Spa without rain is always rather rare and difficult. Last year we didn’t go badly, unfortunately I made a mistake during the night and then we had another accident, but we managed to finish the race In these races you have to be fast, but also not make mistakes and stay calm since with 70 cars you are in the middle of a jungle, difficult to manage.In the wet I didn’t feel bad and the car responded well, but honestly the conditions of Qualifying were difficult, also because you couldn’t see anything. The rain at night could be difficult for everyone, but we’ll see. It should rain in the first part, then it will improve. We’ll try to be ready for all conditions”.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Farfus and Martin are very experienced, do you think you managed to get to their level?

“Honestly no, they’re still a little faster than me. I’m not far from them and I’m happy with my performance, even if a lot depends on the conditions and the tracks. Sometimes I’m closer, other times I’m further away, so I have to keep learning”.

What makes the difference?

“When you race with these cars, the conditions change a lot from the start of the stint to the end, between tire and fuel consumption. There are many experienced drivers who know how to handle all these situations, so I still have to grow and improve by learning from them. They are I’m in the right place, I can understand a lot by analyzing the data and videos, which are very important. But let’s not forget that the level of the riders is very high”.

Will you do a double stint?

“That’s the plan, also to allow my teammates to rest a little more. It’s definitely a demanding thing, especially in the last half hour, but I really like doing long runs and finding my pace” .