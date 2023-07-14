Misano awaits Valentino Rossi and since the early hours of the morning some enthusiasts in the #46 jersey have begun to wander around the Team WRT pits to meet their favorite, while others oblivious to the scorching sun have patiently waited leaning against the barriers between one session and the ‘other.

It’s the home race for the ‘Doctor’ who, together with Maxime Martin, faces the second Sprint Cup of the season in the GT World Challenge Europe in front of his people, in the torrid temperatures that are heating up the ‘Marco Simoncelli’ dramatically.

During Friday’s practice, the yellow and blue BMW M4 finished outside the top 10, with the duo formed by the driver from Tavullia and the Belgian intent on arranging the vehicle in the best possible way in view of the decisive Qualifying.

“It’s always nice to race at Misano, since it’s my home race, but this weekend will be difficult, especially due to the heat”, underlined Valentino in the press conference also attended by Motorsport.com.

“We managed to improve the car a lot over the course of the sessions, even if it remains quite difficult to understand the potential and the speed compared to our rivals.”

“The situation isn’t bad, in the end there was growth and we didn’t go to the maximum. All in all, the feeling with the car is also good and the race pace seems competitive, but tomorrow morning’s Qualifying will count for a lot because Misano is a narrow track where it is difficult to overtake, so starting from the front remains important”.

“Furthermore, it will be a long race for the tyres, with these high temperatures. We have to find the right balance to make them last. In general, I’m always very happy to race on my home track.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Subsequently, the journalists present were given the opportunity to ask a few questions and of the few asked, the local idol replied to Motorsport.com on how he sees the rest of the weekend.

Valentino, among the Sprint races you made the podium at Brands Hatch and won the Road To Le Mans, do you think there’s a chance to get a good result here too?

“It will depend on many factors, especially on Qualifying. Maxime is usually very strong, I hope to do a good lap and start far enough, after which we’ll see. I’ll be in Qualifying 1 on Saturday, so I’ll start at the start of the race 1, while Maxime will ride on Sunday, starting for Race 2”.

Do you find yourself better in Sprint races, which are more similar to what you are used to on a motorbike?

“Honestly, I really like both the Sprints and the Endurance; indeed, last year we achieved the best results in the latter. It is true that the Sprints are closer to those of MotoGP, but they are both beautiful. A I’d like to be competitive in both and try to fight for the podium, that’s the goal.”