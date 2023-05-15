Brands Hatch scored his first points in his new GT World Challenge Europe adventure 12 months ago and the weekend just ended gave Valentino Rossi his first podium in the SRO Motorsports Group series.

In Race 2 of the Sprint Cup on the English track that the ‘Doctor’ really likes both in terms of layout and atmosphere, it was the turn of his teammate Maxime Martin to start at the wheel of the #46 BMW M4, which climbed from fifth to third place in grid thanks to a couple of penalties imposed on rivals before the green light.

The Belgian looked inside Christopher Haase’s Audi at the first corner, then limited himself to following closely the Audis of the Comtoyou driver and the leader, Christopher Mies, taking advantage of the excellent reactivity of an M4 lightened by about fifteen kg after Qualifications for the Balance Of Performance review.

A Safety Car intervened from laps 13 to 17 allowed the group to regroup and here the WRT Team played the card of stopping earlier than the others, recalling Martin on lap 20, i.e. a couple after the window for stops had been opened .

Haase also returned with the expert 37-year-old, but here it was the team led by Vincent Vosse that made the difference with a quick pit stop that allowed Valentino to start ahead of Comtoyou’s Audi, only overtaken in the pit exit by that of the thunderbolt Mattia Drudi, winner of the round with great merit.

Rossi made no mistakes and taking full advantage of the new tires he maintained an excellent pace in the first laps, thus managing to stay behind the rider from Romagna in the order when everyone had completed their stops and, despite not having the same pace as the leader, he firmly in his hands the place of honor in front of the BMW of teammates Weerts/Vanthoor.

Returning to the pit lane after the checkered flag, the driver from Tavullia climbed onto the roof of his BMW, celebrating the result he had just achieved like a success, amidst smiles, pats on the back and hugs from team mates and even rivals.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“I am very proud and absolutely happy with my first GTWC podium! We have worked hard this weekend, focusing in particular on the driver changes. This paid off with quick pit stops,” explains Valentino.

“Maxime did a great job in qualifying and handed me the car in a great position. I quickly found a good rhythm and managed to finish second.”

For Rossi this is the second podium of the season after the one achieved at the Dubai 24h at the season opener, an event in which he had taken part to train fully for the GTWC.

After so many bitter pills and regrets, the boy from Tavullia finally managed to bring home a trophy in the race, given that the best result so far had been a fifth place in Endurance in 2022, when he was still driving Audi.

There are still many improvements to be made, such as avoiding mistakes such as that of Race 1 by going wide and losing a position, but especially in Qualifying where the pace is certainly lower than that of many more experienced and faster opponents, but in the meantime the good the result is morale-boosting and bodes well for the rest of the year.

“It’s an important podium for me, given that last year we came close a few times, like in Monza a few weeks ago. This time it went well. Many thanks to the team and to Maxime! An even more gratifying result, given that the Sprint Cup races are more difficult.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Martin adds: “I’m very happy with my first Sprint Cup and GTWC podium for Valentino. He made no mistakes and finished second, defending it after taking my place in our great pit stop. It’s a good start for a season which, we hope, will see us achieve many important results”.

Team Principal Vosse celebrates: “Achieving the podium today is almost like winning the title. Sometimes, winning seems too easy, here at Brands Hatch we perhaps didn’t have the fastest car in terms of pure pace, but BMW worked perfectly in race, the pit stops were superb and the drivers delivered a flawless performance.”

“It is extremely satisfying to reach the podium with such a fantastic team performance. The Sprint Cup is a high level competition and a huge challenge. We are very competitive and now we will continue to work on these excellent foundations.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

Joy also at BMW, as explained by Head of Motorsport, Andreas Roos: “Congratulations to BMW M Team WRT for an excellent start to the season in the GTWC Europe Sprint Cup, and above all to Valentino Rossi for his first podium in this series of top notch racing!”

“It’s really impressive to see how quickly he adapted to the new BMW and how he manages to drive at the same level as the GT3 professionals who have been doing it for years, despite it being only his second season of racing. It just shows how exceptional his talent and his commitment”.

“He gives his all in the pursuit of success and I am delighted to be rewarded with good results. Maxime Martin also delivered an excellent performance and laid the foundations for today’s success of the #46 car.”