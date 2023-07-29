We have arrived at the penultimate stage of the Endurance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe and Valentino Rossi at the Nürburgring intends to take further steps forward, trying to reach the level he managed to obtain in the Sprint races.

Fresh from the resounding success at Misano a couple of weeks ago, the ‘Doctor’ gets back on the BMW #46 together with Maxime Martin, reuniting with Augusto Farfus as a trio of the WRT group to try and play it on the ‘GP Strecke’ version of the German circuit.

The M4 GT3s didn’t really shine in Friday and Saturday’s practice, so the driver from Tavullia is aware that it won’t be a walk in the park, but this too will serve to learn and improve further against the great rivals in the SRO Motorsports Group championship.

“The Nurburgring is new to me, since last year it wasn’t on the calendar. I raced there in 2012, but today everything is different and we’re talking about a very narrow and technical track, with a really demanding first part, without a great grip. We also had rain in practice, but the hope is that the weather will improve for the race, so that the feeling with the track and the car can be improved”, said Rossi as he opened the press conference which was also attended by Motorsport .com.

“We rode both in the dry and in the wet. Honestly, we don’t feel very fast and we’re struggling especially when braking to find the ideal grip. In the dry, we finished far behind, so I hope it’s dry in Qualifying and something can be done more, also because it will be difficult to overtake in the race, so a good starting position can help”.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to work on the car to improve and try to be at least in the Top10 for the start, then the race will be long and there’ll be time to recover. Let’s see what we can do to try to be in front.”

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin Photo by: SRO

What have the victories at Road To Le Mans and Misano changed?

“Certainly now I have more experience and endurance is very different compared to the MotoGP, so we need another overview. In the meantime, I feel very comfortable with the car, so much so that we had already hit the podium in Dubai. But winning is certainly different, it gives you much more drive and confidence.In the Sprint races Maxime and I are very strong, while in the Endurance Cup we could have done something more, but in Monza we were a bit unlucky, while in Paul Ricard and Spa we finished between 8th and 6th place in a comeback, so not bad; but we want to do better and the goal is to finish on the podium. We know that in this championship you have to be ready and that in some moments you can suffer, but we want to do progress”.

In the Sprint standings you are now second on a par with your team mates, do you think there are any chances to aspire to the title?

“We are very happy to compete with people like Dries Vanthoor and Raffaele Marciello, who are really the best in GT. We are not doing badly, we have obtained two podiums in four races, so we are there, but races like Valencia, Zandvoort and Hockenheim will come they certainly won’t be easy for us. The goal is to be competitive, for the title it will be tough, but we will always fight anyway.”

The Nurburgring will enter the Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar with the 24h next year. Are you thinking of racing on the Nordschleife?

“I love this track like most of the drivers and it has always been one of my goals to race on the Green Hell ever since I started this adventure. The problem is that you need to take part in some races first with smaller cars to get the license ; unfortunately I don’t have enough time next year, I checked the calendars, but it would be very difficult to find a hole, so I find it difficult”.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Photo by: AG Photo

In this new career of yours, what is your strong point as a driver and what do you feel you need to improve today?

“The interesting thing is that both the strengths and weaknesses are very similar to those I had on the bike. I have to improve Qualifying with new tires and little fuel on board; the single lap, especially in the sessions for the Endurance Cup, is very important, you have to get the time on the first lap, go in and give everything because there is no time.In the race, on the other hand, I am much stronger, I have a good pace, over the long run I can drive the car well and in the best way. from start to finish”.

What’s different for you now that you’re a car racer?

“This type of races, even the Sprint ones, are very different from motorbikes. You need to work a lot on the driver change and the details in the pits. The Sprint is perhaps more similar because you have to enter and give everything in a short time, in Endurance there is it’s more strategy, traffic management, even during the night, sometimes playing it against different riders. The next goal is certainly to get on the podium in Endurance too”.

Do you have an idea of ​​what you will do next year?

“I think I’ll continue with the GTs, at the end of the season I’ll have the opportunity to test the BMW LMDh and I’m very curious to see how this car is. The goal is to do the WEC and the 24h of Le Mans, but I would also like to continue in the GTWC because I like it very much. We’ll see how much time I have and what can actually be done, but always with the GT3s”.