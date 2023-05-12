After the inaugural stage in Monza, the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season for Valentino Rossi continues in Brands Hatch for the first stage of the Sprint Cup.

Last year the ‘Doctor’ visited the English track for the first time, scoring points, but it is clear that the commitment that will now see him at the wheel of the WRT Team BMW M4 GT3 will be very different from 12 months ago, when he drove the Audi R8 LMS.

On the 3.9km track (GP version) located in Kent, Rossi will share the cockpit of the Bavarian car #46 with Maxime Martin in the PRO Class, aware that the British challenge won’t be the simplest with 29 cars in action.

“It’s nice to start the Sprint Cup, because it’s a different kind of commitment. I’ve known Brands Hatch since 2022, it’s a very particular track, fast and narrow, with lots of ups and downs and a very British atmosphere,” said Valentino, who for the first time he is in a position to be the pilot of the crew with the most experience on this track.

“Last year I liked it a lot and we got a good result in Race 2 hitting eighth place with an excellent second part of the race. We’ll see how the performance and speed will be and hopefully we can be as competitive as in Monza”.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: Luca Rossini

Martin adds: “Brands Hatch is a special track, only open a few days a year for testing. I’ve only raced there once, quite some time ago, so it will be interesting to race with the new BMW and with Valentino, who he has experience at this track since last year.”

“We can’t wait to participate in this beautiful event, it will be difficult and very competitive, but that’s why we are here!”

Team principal Vincent Vosse comments: “The Sprint Cup will be even more closely contested this year and it will be important to do well at every round if we are to keep our titles and fight for the overall ones. Brands Hatch is a magical track, one of those places where where the origins of motorsport can still be felt, and a place with which we have a mutually loving relationship. I think BMW can be competitive at this circuit and we go to the UK with optimism.”

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: SRO

The program

At Brands Hatch, as per tradition, the protagonists of the SRO Motorsports Group championship will only race on Saturdays and Sundays, so track activities will be concentrated over the two days.

Saturday we start with Free Practice, followed by Pre-Qualifying and the two Qualifying sessions which will determine the starting grid for the 60′ races scheduled for Sunday.

We remind you that there is an hour’s difference compared to the English time zone, so let’s see in detail when to connect with Sky Sports, the official YouTube channel of the GT World Challenge and Live Timing so as not to miss anything.

SATURDAY 13 MAY

Free Practice: 10.00-11.00 (Live Timing)

Pre-Qualifying: 13:45-14:45 (Live Timing)

Qualifying: 15:55 (Live Timing, Direct TV)

SUNDAY 14 MAY

Race 1: 12:05-13:05 (Live Timing, Direct TV)

Race 2: 5.10pm-6.10pm (Live Timing, Direct TV)