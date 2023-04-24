There is great bitterness and regret in the WRT Team for a 3h of Monza which opened the 2023 GT World Challenge Europe season with many regrets and surprises, especially for what happened to Valentino Rossi.

In front of his large and noisy audience, the ‘Doctor’ was back at the wheel of his #46 M4 shared with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin over the weekend, after outings in Dubai and Bathurst.

The fans who from the early morning crowded outside the pits and hospitality of the Belgian team were satisfied, literally blocking the passage corridor for all the insiders (perhaps for the next stages it will be good to study an arrangement that does not have mechanical obligations, riders from other teams and press elbowing or wasting time in the middle of the crowd, since the simple barriers didn’t contain the mass properly) going out for photos and autographs from time to time, the driver from Tavullia tried to do his best on the track.

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT Photo by: Francesco Corghi

Unfortunately, his mistake at the Parabolica already in Pre-Qualifying cost the team precious time to get the yellow-blue BMW right, while a great stroke of luck arrived in Qualifying, when an electrical black-out forced the organizers to delete Q3 and take into account only the times of Q1 and Q2, in which Martin and Farfus had averaged 2nd place.

From there the race began for the crew captained this time by Valentino himself, who at the first chicane made a good braking undermining the leader Philipp Eng and holding on to the place of honor, subsequently lost after a restart from the Safety Car at the hands of an aggressive Maro Engel.

Rossi followed the German’s Mercedes #777 very closely, never giving up and even arriving on lap 17 to set the absolute record in the race at that time, in 1’47″742 and with a great pace that allowed him to defend himself even from the attacks by his partner Sheldon Van Der Linde.

Shortly after, however, another mistake occurred, with the #46 BMW long into the first corner jumping on the retarders placed on the inside, proceeding slowly while Rossi fumbled to reengage the gears, since the anti-stall had come into operation.

“It was a good weekend because we were already strong on Saturday and especially in the race, we did a good qualifying and started the 3h from second place. My stint was very good because I was very fast and I stayed with the leaders. Then unfortunately I made a small mistake and went wide in the first chicane, the car remained in neutral and I had to put it back in first gear, so we lost 15 seconds”, says Valentino, who even dropped to 15th place.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus Photo by: SRO

A few laps later he handed over the steering wheel to Farfus, who unfortunately ran into a puncture in the left rear which also ruined the diffuser, so the race ended prematurely with a flood of regrets.

“We were still in the running with Augusto, but unfortunately there was a puncture with damage and it was a real shame to retire because the potential was very high and we could have achieved an excellent result.”

“It’s a pity because we were strong, the car was competitive and I drove well, so I enjoyed it. The result is very negative, but otherwise it was a good start to the season.”

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT Photo by: Francesco Corghi

WRT team principal Vincent Vosse also wanted to underline Rossi’s competitiveness: “I was impressed by Vale’s pace in his stint. It might come as a surprise to some, but not to us. Overall, there were many things positive, the result is disappointing and I’m sorry, but I can’t say it was a bad weekend. Now head down and on to the next one!”.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport, added: “It was a shame for Team WRT, who were in contention for the win with both cars, but unfortunately had bad luck. I also have to say that Valentino did a great job He defended second place strongly and drove very well. It’s a shame the car had to retire.”