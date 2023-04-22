First day of school for Valentino Rossi, on stage at Monza in the GT World Challenge for the first outing of 2023 in the Endurance Cup.

The ‘Doctor’, highly acclaimed by the large crowd waiting for him for photos and autographs outside the WRT Team pits, today was also the protagonist of a mistake that saw him end up against the barriers at the ‘Parabolica’ during the Pre-Qualifying.

This did not take away the smile of the boy from Tavullia, who appeared very concentrated on the new commitment aboard the #46 BMW M4 GT3 shared with Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus, eager to get involved again in the SRO Motorsports Group series and to grow before take further steps forward.

Rossi spoke about current affairs and the future at the press conference held in the press room of the Brianza circuit in front of all journalists, including Motorsport.com.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“Finally the European season is starting again, the second for me in this championship. Starting from Monza is special, we are in Italy and I have done many rallies here, so I like the place and the track. 2023 is a year of changes for me , given that the team switched to BMW instead of Audi”, begins Valentino.

“I’m happy with the M4, we’ve done a lot of testing, I think we’ll be able to go well at some tracks, maybe we’ll suffer at others, but in general we’re talking about a very different car than Audi. The team and I will need a little time to understand it well and bring out its full potential, but in this championship you can’t make predictions”.

How was your day today?

“As times are not bad, unfortunately I made a mistake at the Parabolica going a little too much to the left touching the white line and when I braked I lost it. I hit the barriers, but there isn’t too much damage. The problem is that we wasted time to further refine things, we’ll see how we go in the race after Qualifying, given that we were already able to improve the car today between the morning and afternoon”.

Do you think Monza is suitable for your car or is it better to wait for other tracks to express its maximum potential?

“In my opinion, Monza is not one of the best tracks for BMW. From what we have seen today, the Mercedes are very fast, as they always are. The Audis are also doing very well, I think they are the most competitive. Here, time becomes braking and we still have to improve, but from morning to afternoon we improved and the situation is good. In these races, anything can happen, they are long and in any case I have two very strong team-mates. At Paul Ricard and Zandvoort we got along well, maybe even at Spa, but until you’re there it’s difficult to understand the values ​​on the pitch.”

After free practice, what needs to be fixed in the set-up? Do you think today’s incident took something away from you for Qualifying?

“We’re working above all to improve braking. In the morning we were in trouble on a wavy asphalt. I liked the changes for the afternoon better, then I made a mistake, but I’m fine and the car should be fine. We wasted time and it would have been interesting to see how Augusto and Maxime could go. It wasn’t necessary, my fault. But I have two teammates who immediately go fast as soon as they get on board, so let’s see tomorrow.”

The forecast predicted rain, with the set-up of the car how do you think you’ll find yourself in those conditions?

“It seems that the weather is improving, but maybe it will rain for the last hour and it will be fun there because anything can happen here and you can’t make any predictions. We rode very little in the wet with this car, just a few laps in Zandvoort, so I don’t know. I hope it’s dry, but if it rains it will be a lot of fun.”

What are the biggest differences between Audi and BMW?

“The biggest difference is definitely the engine, because the M4 has a turbo and is mounted at the front. This changes the use of gears and braking points because it’s heavier at the front. It’s also a bigger car, which gives advantages and disadvantages. In the fast corners it’s more stable and quick, but in general in the fast parts of the track it gives more confidence. That’s why I was saying that it will take time and kilometers to understand how to get the maximum potential out of it”.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus Photo by: Bathurst 12H

How are you and the team adapting to the new car?

“I get along really well with WRT, it’s a team that has been involved in this championship for some time. It’s a new challenge, what I’m really enjoying is that BMW is giving so much support to the project as a company, much more than what used to happen last year”.

Do you still have the WEC and Le Mans in mind for your future?

“At the moment I’m being honest, I don’t know. It will depend a lot on my performance, certainly the goal is to race at Le Mans, which is part of the WEC. But I really like the GT World Challenge because the level is very high and you’re on the track with cars in the same category. We also have the 24h of Spa which is the biggest race for GT3. Maybe in the future we think of something mixed, WEC races and GTWC races, but we’ll see why now I don’t know.”

What’s your next challenge?

“I’d like to go strong and fast, reach the top of the category. Then do other races too, I had the opportunity to run the 12h of Bathurst which was beautiful, but there are many events that deserve the GT3s. For the rest, really, I don’t even know what I’m going to do. I haven’t set myself a precise goal, it may be that there is the possibility of driving prototypes like the LMP2 or the LMDh, but a lot will depend on my speed”.

This is kind of the first day of school for you, do you still feel those sensations of the past?

“Yes, a mix of adrenaline and tension, exciting and always beautiful. Let’s say that I’m experiencing it much better than in the MotoGP, I’m more relaxed with the cars. Then of course I still experience the sensations on the grid before the start in a certain way … it’s not exactly great, but they are beautiful things”.