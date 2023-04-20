The GT World Challenge Europe adventure begins again for Valentino Rossi, this weekend in Monza for the first event of the 2023 Endurance Cup season.

After a winter spent testing his brand new BMW M4 GT3, with which he hit the podium at the 24h of Dubai and also tackled the 12h of Bathurst of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the time has come for the ‘Doctor’ to start with that which to all intents and purposes is his main engagement of the year.

Rossi knows the Brianza track very well having raced there in the past with Ferrari, while his experiences in the Monza Rally were quite different. Having said that, it is clear that the Italian round of the SRO series is the first real test for him and the WRT Team, which will also have Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin on the BMW #46 to assault the PRO Class.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin Photo by: BMW Motorsport

“Finally! I’m happy to start the European season with Team WRT and the new car, and to do it on a track like Monza, which is fantastic, historical and in Italy! – said Rossi excited – It will be my first time with WRT here, given that last year we raced at Imola, in an important race to understand the competitiveness of the BMW M4 GT3”.

“I’ve done two prep races, Dubai and Bathurst, and we’ve done a lot of testing across Europe, with a lot of progress in understanding the car, but there’s nothing like a real race weekend to assess its potential, speed and behaviour, as you are up against the rivals. With 55 cars on track, it will be a real challenge and we will see where we are.”

Farfus adds: “For me Monza is the opening of a new chapter, with the start of the European season together with Maxime and Vale. We have had a long winter training, we are ready and well prepared. In the Endurance Cup, to have a good weekend, everything needs to be perfect and at Monza it will be important to collect a lot of points and be on the right track from the start”.

Martin also agrees: “I’m very excited ahead of this first official race of the European season together with Augusto and Vale, for whom it will be their home race, and I can’t wait to tackle it and try to get a good result”.

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Valentino Rossi, Sean Gelael, Max Hesse, Maxime Martin, Tim Whale Photo by: BMW

Vincent Vosse, WRT Team Principal, commented: “It’s great to be back in Europe for the start of the GTWC season and especially in Monza, the ‘Temple of Speed’. It’s been a long time since we’ve been here, “since the last Italian races were held in Imola. We won them and now we can’t wait to see how competitive BMW is at Monza.”

“We will certainly do everything we can to score as many points as possible at the season opener. We line up with four cars, not only here, but it is our contingent for the whole season. The target for the two PROs is clear: we want to be up front and fight for the title. Monza is the first step on this path.”