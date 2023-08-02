The second retirement arrives for the BMW #46 of Team WRT starring Valentino Rossi together with Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus in the Endurance Cup round of the GT World Challenge Europe held last weekend at the Nurburgring. After the KO in Monza, also on gravel German things did not go well for the ‘Doctor’ and his companions, who were returning from two good placements in the Top10 between …Continue reading

#RossiFarfusMartin #angrily #done..