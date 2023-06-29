Pirelli, as per tradition, “appropriates” the Spa circuit for the 24 Hours, with a deployment of avant-garde personnel and equipment, such as to offer maximum support to all the teams and all the drivers protagonists of one of the greatest weekends of motorsport at an international level.

The logistical and organizational effort put in place by Pirelli, the sole supplier not only of the 24 Hours but also of the main surrounding events, has its heart in the team made up of 156 people including technicians, engineers and staff involved in the field.

The team members belong to all the main functions and come not only from the Milan headquarters but also from the other R&D and Motorsport centers of the Milanese company, spread across 4 continents.

The personnel will be equipped with control and analysis systems and technologies that make use of the most advanced technologies that make use of the experience gained by Pirelli in the more than 350 competitions in which it participates throughout the world.

A lot of commitment, which has few equals in international motorsport, is moreover required by the grandeur of the event: 70 crews registered for the 24 Hours, valid for the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance and for the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli, to whom add 61 cars for the GT4 European series, 34 for the Formula Regional European Championship and 15 for the McLaren Trophy.

These are record numbers, which confirm the ever-increasing centrality assumed by the 24 Hours of Spa in the motorsport customer and, in particular, for the manufacturers, who choose the Belgian event to present new models. This is the case of Maserati, with the long-awaited GT2 of the Trident, and of Ford, which introduces the new GT3 and GT4.

THE CHALLENGE

The insides of the Spa circuit are well known, even if new ones were added last year. The 7.004 km Belgian circuit is famous for the severity of the corners, in particular Eau Rouge-Raidillon, Double Gauche and Blanchimont and for the changeability of the weather, which disrupts race strategies and often subverts the classification.

From 2022, the renewed layout and the new configuration of the curbs and run-off areas have made the track faster and more challenging for both cars and tires and introduced run off areas with wider gravel beds close to the edge of the track. Furthermore, the 2023 edition, which takes place one month earlier than usual, adds the uncertainty of milder than usual temperatures.

Matteo Braga, Pirelli Circuit Activity manager: “The Spa-Francorchamps race is an increasingly essential appointment, which knows how to combine the technical and competitive challenge with a varied and highly professional environment, in which the best of world motorsport meet. From the point From a technical point of view, the 24 Hours traditionally represents a great challenge for the tyres, which are put to the test with both thermal and mechanical stress”.

“Last year we saw how the new layout, combined with the cars’ greater reliability, made the race a sort of long sprint during which the correct balance between pace and peak performance must be achieved. Considering all these elements, choose the correct operating parameters proves to be fundamental for the purposes of the tender”.

“Past editions have shown that winners are those who know how to be constant, finding the right balance between reliability and performance and managing the tires over the distance, without taking unnecessary risks”.

THE TIRES

The cars entered in the 24 Hours will mount the Pirelli P Zero DHF, a product developed to meet the specific needs of all GT classes. Among the features of the P Zero DHF are the wider working range and a new construction, which optimizes the balance of the car with a better connection between the front and rear.

The DHF will also equip the support cars of the GT4 European Series and the cars participating in the McLaren Trophy, while those competing in the Formula Regional European will mount the DMBs.

THE RULES

The cars have a maximum of 30 sets of dry-weather tires available for the entire race weekend, to which one can be added in the event of participation in Super Pole. However, this set cannot be used in competition. There are no restrictions on wet weather tyres.