The Saintéloc Junior Team loses the podium conquered tooth and nail at the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, second round of the season of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup.

The third place achieved by the excellent Christopher Mies, Simon Gachet and Patric Niederhauser at the wheel of the Audi #25 vanished during the night when the Race Direction decided to impose a penalty for the track limits exceeded too many times on the blue R8 LMS.

The 5″ arrived shortly after the trio had climbed on the podium to collect their trophy and brought down the car of the Four Rings prepared by the French team in fourth place overall and in the PRO class.

This gives the Rowe Racing crew formed by Nick Yelloly, Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng the opportunity to take home the third step of the podium with the #98 BMW M4 GT3, with which they finished behind the Audi by 0.966s .

Rowe had also led during the fourth hour, then the great comeback by Raffaele Marciello and the final stint by Yelloly with a less competitive pace at night had denied her the placement in the Top3, which now returns and allows her to keep the lead in the championship standings.

GTWC- Paul Ricard: Penalty Saintéloc Junior Team