The team will field Mattia Drudi, Ricardo Feller and Dennis Marschall in the endurance races, while in the Sprint Cup the car will be entrusted to Drudi and Feller. In both series the Tresor Orange1 crew will be able to count on the technical management of the car by Attempto Racing GmbH and will take to the track with number #40. Drudi and Feller recently shared the car at the 9h of Kyalami, finishing in third place overall.

Drudi has regularly participated in the GT World Challenge since 2019, the year in which he finished third in the Silver Cup, and last year he defended the Tresor Competition colors in the Endurance Cup. A highly talented driver despite his young age, he conquered the Italian Grand Prix Championship in 2021 Turismo Endurance, twice the podium of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as well as boasting an innumerable series of successes in the early years with karting.

Feller, who will turn 23 next June, has already won the ADAC GT Masters in 2021 and will continue his experience in the GT World Challenge which has seen him score important results in recent seasons. Second this year at the iconic Bathurst 12h in GT3 Pro-Am, he also raced in VLN, DTM and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Marschall, born in 1996, made his debut with covered wheels in 2015 with the Ingolstadt company competing in the Audi Sport TT Cup which he finished in third place in 2015 and second in 2016. He too began his career in karting, but he had the greatest satisfactions with the GTs. Second at the ADAC Total 24 hours of Nürburgring in Pro-Am in 2021, he has been racing in GT World Challenge since 2020., making his debut with Tresor Competition last December at the 12h del Golfo.

Ferdinando Geri (Team Principal): “It is with great satisfaction that we announce the collaboration with Orange1 Holding which was born to play a leading role in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup, a series where we made our debut last year and we are motivated to improve positive results obtained in the debut season”.

“Thanks to Attempto Racing GmbH’s expertise in handling the car and the great talent of all three drivers, I am sure we will be able to achieve some satisfaction. Orange1 has a long racing tradition that unites us and a great ability to distinguish itself. We have faced two days of testing at Paul Ricard and the data that emerged were very positive, allowing us to look at the Monza appointment with the right ambition”.

Armando Donazzan (President of Orange1 Holding): “After seven years of partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, with which we have won many titles, we have decided to join Audi Sport and Tresor Competition for the next few years. The choice is the result of careful analysis of multiple opportunities”.

“We believe this new collaboration is the best and will allow us to match the incredible results obtained. The team and the car have all the prerequisites to be successful, which is our goal, because it is part of our DNA. Participating is important, but we We always want to aim for the maximum to remain in history”.