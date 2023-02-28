The Nova Race will make its GT World Challenge Europe debut for the 2023 Sprint Cup season, returning Honda to action in the SRO Motorsports Group series.

In fact, there will be two cars built by JAS Motorsport registered for the five events this year, with the team of Luca Magnoni and Christian Pescatori who had been working on the program for a few weeks.

The application form was being examined by the organizers, who had to keep the Lombard team waiting before giving the official announcement, as places on the grid are limited.

Leonardo Moncini, Jacopo Guidetti, Nova Race Photo by: ACI Sports

Having received the ok from the championship, the Nova Race has therefore made it official that the pair of NSX GT3s will be led by the CIGT Sprint Champions, Jacopo Guidetti/Leonardo Moncini, and Diego Di Fabio/Erwin Zanotti.

“We are aware that it will be a difficult challenge – said team principal Pescatori – We are very keen to have four very young Italian drivers on board who will be in their first season in the GTWC after having demonstrated their worth with our cars in the national series”.

“I am therefore very happy to give them and all of us this opportunity to make our mark in the most important GT3 championship in Europe.”