These are intense days for the teams that will take part in the GT World Challenge Europe, intent on finalizing their crews in view of the season debut which will be in a few days at Paul Ricard for the collective tests at the beginning of 2023.

While the SRO Motorsports Group series will open its doors at the end of April with the Endurance stage in Monza, the teams are starting to outline their respective formations and the announcements of the last few hours are flocking.

Let’s start with a couple of teams affiliated with Lamborghini Squadra Corse, AGS Events and Barwell Motorsport.

The French are ready to field their Huracan GT3 EVO2 in the Gold Class in the Endurance Cup races with the new trio Nicolas Jamin/Antonin Borga/Leonardo Gorini.

“I can’t help but start by thanking Nico Gomar for his trust, he let me compose the crew as I wanted. I’m happy to have Leo back, whom I met when I was his engineer in GT3 and worked for Christian Petit. Then he followed me to the Duqueine, I’m really happy to continue the story we had left unfinished,” said team principal Yann Belhomme.

“As for Anton, I remember Le Mans 2016 where I discovered him thanks to Yvan Muller who recommended him to me. We had a lot of fun together and this is just the beginning. It was an obvious choice. Finally, Nico is for me one of the best riders in the world. I’m really proud of the trust they have placed in me.”

“I also have a thought for my friends at Panis Racing, we have two engineers and a mechanic who have come to reinforce our staff for this programme, Sarah, Simon and Flo have given me a big hand. Finally, I would like to thank the support of our faithful partners, in addition to Lamborghini Squadra Corse”.

AGS Event, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Photo by: GT World Challenge

In Barwell, on the other hand, the Endurance challenge will be for the PRO-AM category with three drivers to keep an eye on in particular: Rob Collard, a veteran already experienced in GT, with Dennis Lind, very fast and ex-factory Lamborghini driver, while Adam Balon completes the trio even if he won’t be able to take part in the 24h of Spa for work reasons, therefore the team is looking for a replacement with a Bronze license.

“I am pleased to announce that we will be returning to GTWC Europe with a very strong line-up – says team principal Mark Lemmer – Adam, Rob and Dennis have already won several important races with Barwell and I see no reason why we can’t aim for the title in 2023” .

#77 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Ahmad Al Harthy, Sam De Haan, Alex Macdowall, Sandy Mitchell Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Eyes open on Rutronik

Still remaining in the Endurance Cup, after announcing its entry to the championship a month ago Rutronik Racing now has the drivers for its Porsche 911 GT3-R.

The new 992 of the Wilferdingen team will be supported by the House of Weissach and will have at the wheel the official Thomas Preining, the excellent Dennis Olsen, who showed off particularly in the DTM in 2022, and the youngster on the launch pad Laurin Heinrich, winner of the German Carrera Cup.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to officially announce this program – commented team principal Fabian Plentz – The tree has been planted and now it’s up to all the participants to reap its fruits. The whole team is fully motivated and can’t see the It’s time for the season to start. At this point, thanks to all the partners who accompany us on this new journey.”

Sporting Director, Klaus Graf, added: “With our driver line-up for GTWC Endurance, we are well positioned to face the very stiff competition in the PRO category. Dennis and Thomas are now staples of the Porsche driver team. With Laurin We have a very talented youngster as the perfect match.”

Rutronik Racing, Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: GT World Challenge

News from McLaren

The updated version of the 720S GT3 won’t be the only new addition from McLaren, which has had Garage 59 confirm it as its standard bearer throughout the GTWC season in the PRO Class.

In the Endurance Cup there will also be Sky Tempesta Racing, which has reached a collaboration agreement with the British team to face a new challenge (already tested at the 12h del Golfo in December), after three years with Ferrari and a passing 2022 with the Mercedes-AMG.

Garage 59 will have car #159 at the start in the Endurance Cup for Benjamin Goethe/Nicolai Kjærgaard/Marvin Kirchhöfer, with Goethe and Kjærgaard also protagonists in the Sprint Cup.

In the Bronze Class we will then see the #188 driven by Miguel Ramos/Henrique Chaves to which is added the newcomer, Louis Prette, for Endurance racing.

“I’m really excited about the challenge that awaits us with Garage 59 in the GTWC, it’s a big commitment for me to race in the PRO Class with a team and a new car, but I can’t wait to get started”, Goethe said .

Prette adds: “I’m really looking forward to racing for Garage 59, this time in the GTWC. I learned a lot with them in the Asian Le Mans Series and I’m confident for this season. Henrique and Miguel were my rivals in 2020, they are both excellent riders and I am happy to have them as teammates and not as opponents this time! With them it’s clear that the goal is to win the championship.”

#188 Garage 59 McLaren 720 S GT3: Henrique Chaves, Miguel Ramos, Alexander West, Dean Macdonald Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

As for Sky Tempesta Racing, the 720S #93 captained by Chris will be in contention for the Bronze Cup with the confirmed Jonathan Hui and Eddie Cheever III at the wheel.

“I’m really excited about collaborating with Garage 59 and driving the new McLaren 720S GT3 Evo – commented Froggatt – We can’t wait to find out what we can do together. This is a new chapter for Sky Tempesta Racing and we are excited to face next season’s challenges with the support of our partners, fans and sponsors.”