BMW celebrates the opening of the 2023 season of the GT World Challenge Europe in Monza with a one-two, winning the first stage of the Endurance Cup with the Rowe Racing team.

The M4s of the German team got the better of it, conducting a race without any major flaws and without running into problems, while several of their other rivals suffered and chewed bitterly.

At the finish line of the 3h Brianza it was Yelloly/Wittmann/Eng who took the win at the wheel of their #98, followed by the young teammates Hesse/Verhagen/Harper, who started fourth and earned two places benefiting from the misfortunes suffered by the WRT BMWs.

At the start immediately an accident in the rear between the Mercedes of Florian Scholze and the Ferrari of Samantha Tan causing the Safety Car to enter and freeze the lead held by Philipp Eng, followed by an excellent Valentino Rossi with the BMW #46 of WRT, who in At the start he behaved well in the first chicane keeping behind an aggressive Maro Engel on the Mercedes #777 driven by AlManar.

At the restart (lap 6), a compact group and in the following lap another collision in the middle of the group between the Audi of Lorenzo Patrese and the Lamborghini of Rolf Ineichen; Glenn Van Berlo’s Huracan also stopped with damage, for which Full Course Yellow and new entry of the SC until lap 10.

Here Engel passed Rossi, but the ‘Doctor’ kept an excellent pace also setting the fastest lap at that moment on lap 17, despite being pressed by teammate Sheldon Van Der Linde (#32), but on lap 21 here the mistake that turned his race around.

When braking into the first chicane, the driver from Tavullia went wide and jumping on the curbs the anti-stall engaged, preventing him from changing gears; Rossi lost a lot of positions while performing a reset, returning to the pits (admitting his mistake) to hand over the wheel to Augusto Farfus.

Shortly afterwards, the Brazilian ran into a puncture in the left rear and the diffuser of the M4 was too damaged to continue further, prematurely raising the white flag.

After the swirl of the first stops, the #777 Mercedes slipped very far back due to an error by Fabian Schiller, retiring shortly after with problems following a hit on Dennis Marschall’s Audi. The #88 driven by Akkodis-ASP was also threatening, as Raffaele Marciello made a comeback, but his team-mate Timur Boguslavskiy was hit on the rear by Christopher Mies’ Audi and the damage sent him to the pits.

Outside the Mercedes, the BMWs seemed on course for the hat-trick even after the second stop, but the #32 had to come in to replace the front left with half an hour to go, slipping to sixth and leaving the glory to Rowe’s two.

This gave way to the #63 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx to take third place with the excellent run of Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli, who remounted after a difficult start by Jordan Pepper.

The car of the team from Romagna fought in the central phase with the Huracan #6 prepared by K-Pax Racing for the Perera/Mitchell/Mapelli trio, on which the front left suspension gave way as it came out of the pits from the last stop, with the Top5 still in my hands.

#63 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2: Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper Photo by: Paul Belletti

Here we find the combative Audis of Saintéloc (#25 Mies/Niederhauser/Gachet) and Tresor Orange 1 (#40 Drudi/Feller/Marschall), followed by the BMW #32 of WRT and the Audi #21 of Comtoyou Racing which celebrates its success in Gold Cup Class with Hofer/Baert/Soulet.

Good comeback also for the Ferrari 296 #51 of AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors (Rovera/Nielsen/Shwartzman), which in the finale defended very well the eighth place from the assaults of the Porsche #54 of Dinamic GT (Muller/Guven/Engelhart), which completes the Top10 ahead of the #96 of Rutronik Racing (Preining/Heinrich/Olsen).

Behind this 911 we also have the other two crews on the podium in the Gold Cup. Macdonald/Fagg/De Han take the McLaren #5 of Optimum Motorsport to second place in a tight tussle with the BMW #30 of Team WRT in the hands of Simmenauer /Williams/Krutten, ahead of Winward Racing’s #57 and #157 Mercedes.

In the Silver Cup – after the aforementioned KO of Patrese and Van Berlo – the Audi #12 of Comtoyou Racing (Dejonghe/Hezemans/Hutchison) authoritatively beats the Mercedes #90 of Madpanda Motorsport (Perez Companc/Gustavson/Nesov) and the Lamborghini #58 of GRT (Neary/Capo/Crestani).

In the Bronze Class, a problem at the last pit stop caused the McLaren #188 of Garage 59 to drop to fourth place, which until then had been in the lead with no crosses, as well as the BMW #35 of Walkenhorst. The Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing made a comeback ahead of the McLaren #93 of Sky Tempesta Racing, which in a close-knit finale overtook the Mercedes #79 of HRT.

In the PRO-AM class, a last-gasp success won by the Lamborghini #78 of Barwell Motorsport (Collard/Lind/Balon) against the BMW #15 of Ceccato Racing driven by Guerra/Comandini/Cassarà, rear-ended at the first chicane and sent into a spin by Ferrari #52 by Andrea Bertolini (subsequently penalized) a few minutes from the end, losing all the advantage and suffering the insult.

The third step of the podium goes to the Mercedes #2 of GetSpeed ​​(Walker/Bergstein/Lewandowski), while the Porsche #24 of Car Collection and the Ferrari 488 #38 of ST Racing-Rinaldi retired.