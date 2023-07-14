Audi gets off to a good start under the already scorching sun at Misano, where the protagonists of the GT World Challenge Europe face the second Sprint Cup of the season this weekend.
Although the session began at 9.00 the temperatures were already quite high and the humidity of the nearby sea of Riccione was mitigated – so to speak – by some gusts of wind.
In the first 80′ of activity on the track, half of which reserved for drivers with Bronze and Silver licences, the #11 Audi of Comtoyou Racing driven by Haase/Legeret in 1’31″954, preceded by only 0 “024 the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing shared by the duo Altoè/Lappalainen, while the BMW #32 of WRT driven by the duo Weerts/Vanthoor is almost 0″2 off the record.
The #87 Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP driven by Pla/Debard, the best of the Bronze Cup, slips into the PRO crews, with Vervisch/Baert fifth at the wheel of the second Audi of Comtoyou branded #12.
Sixth time, 0″3 from the record for the Porsche #54 driven by Dinamic GT, which from this weekend will collaborate with Car Collection Motorsport and no longer with Huber Racing, closely followed by the Mercedes #88 driven by Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP) and the Ferrari #69 driven by Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing).
As always, the standings are rather short, with the BMW #31 of Simmenauer/Neubauer (Team WRT) and the Audi #40 of Drudi/Feller (Tresor Orange 1) also in the Top10, which is half a second off the top.
To complete the Bronze Cup speech, the second place goes to the Audi #66 of Mukovoz/Marschall (Tresor Attempto Racing), ahead of the McLaren #188 of Chaves/Ramos (Garage 59), fourth the Lamborghini #126 of Spinelli/Gvazava (Imperial Racing).
In the Silver Cup Delli Guantes/Patrese was already fast with the Audi #333 of Tresor Attempto Racing, by a couple of tenths better than the Mercedes of Pérez Companc/Salmenautio (#90 Madpanda Motorsport) and Love/Bird (#77 HRT).
In the Gold Cup, the #30 BMW of WRT driven by Krütten/Williams takes the lead, keeping behind the four entered Audis, first of which is the #26 of Saintéloc, with the #9 and #10 of Boutsen VDS third and fifth uniforms from the #21 of Comtoyou Racing.
At AF Corse, it is worth mentioning the debut of the 296 #71 by Marinangeli/Hudspeth (in red livery with yellow band) and #52 by Bertolini/Machiels (red with white band and green border) to replace the glorious 488. Both cars were the protagonists of KO during the tests causing the red flag.
Finally, the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin finishes in 20th place overall.
The program will continue in the afternoon with the Pre-Qualifications from 15.10 to 16.30.
|pos
|Car #
|Class
|Drivers
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:31,954
|2
|14
|Pro Cup
|Giacomo Altoe, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:31,978
|0.024
|3
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32,147
|0.193
|4
|87
|Bronze
|Jim Pla, Eric Debard
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,220
|0.266
|5
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,246
|0.292
|6
|54
|Pro Cup
|Adrien De Leener, Christian Engelhart
|Dynamic GT Huber Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32,293
|0.339
|7
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavsky
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,308
|0.354
|8
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32,362
|0.408
|9
|31
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32,368
|0.414
|10
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,521
|0.567
|11
|27
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Gregoire Demoustier
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,555
|0.601
|12
|66
|Bronze
|Dennis Marschall, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,593
|0.639
|13
|30
|Gold cup
|Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32,600
|0.646
|14
|26
|Gold cup
|Paul Evrard, Simon Gachet
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,610
|0.656
|15
|188
|Bronze
|Henrique Chaves, Miguel Ramos
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32,615
|0.661
|16
|333
|Silver Cup
|Pietro Delli Gloves, Alessio Deledda
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,619
|0.665
|17
|126
|Bronze
|Loris Spinelli, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperial Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:32,682
|0.728
|18
|25
|Pro Cup
|Erwan Bastard, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,686
|0.732
|19
|81
|Bronze
|Fabian Schiller, Reema Juffali
|Theeba Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,776
|0.822
|20
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32,790
|0.836
|21
|90
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Jesse Salmenautio
|Mad Panda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,856
|0.902
|22
|60
|Pro Cup
|Franck Perera, Jordan Pepper
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:32,878
|0.924
|23
|9
|Gold cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,894
|0.940
|24
|159
|Pro Cup
|Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32,998
|1.044
|25
|911
|Bronze
|Ayhancan Guven, Alex Malykhin
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33.047
|1.093
|26
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33.070
|1.116
|27
|28
|Silver Cup
|Leonardo Moncini and Jacopo Guidetti
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:33,210
|1,256
|28
|21
|Gold cup
|Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33,242
|1,288
|29
|55
|Bronze
|Christopher Zöchling, Philipp Sager
|Dynamic GT Huber Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,249
|1,295
|30
|10
|Gold cup
|Adam Eteki, Cesar Gazeau
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33,283
|1,329
|31
|44
|Bronze
|Steven Palette, Marco Cassara
|CLRT extension
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,465
|1,511
|32
|111
|Pro Cup
|Dean Macdonald, Christian Klien
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33,532
|1,578
|33
|71
|Silver Cup
|Sean Hudspeth, Nicola Marinangeli
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1:33,580
|1,626
|34
|79
|Bronze
|Sebastien Baud, Hubert Haupt
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33,597
|1,643
|35
|163
|Silver Cup
|Yuki Nemoto, Mattia Michelotto
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33,661
|1,707
|36
|119
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33,735
|1,781
|37
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Diego DiFabio
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:33,740
|1,786
|38
|112
|Bronze
|Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33,885
|1931
|39
|91
|Bronze
|Robert Renauer, Ralf Bohn
|Herbert Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,959
|2.005
|40
|52
|Bronze
|Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:34,840
|2,886
|41
|18
|Silver Cup
|Nicholas Risitano, Fidel Castillo
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:37.205
|5,251
|DNS
|99
|Silver Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
