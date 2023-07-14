Audi gets off to a good start under the already scorching sun at Misano, where the protagonists of the GT World Challenge Europe face the second Sprint Cup of the season this weekend.

Although the session began at 9.00 the temperatures were already quite high and the humidity of the nearby sea of ​​Riccione was mitigated – so to speak – by some gusts of wind.

In the first 80′ of activity on the track, half of which reserved for drivers with Bronze and Silver licences, the #11 Audi of Comtoyou Racing driven by Haase/Legeret in 1’31″954, preceded by only 0 “024 the Ferrari #14 of Emil Frey Racing shared by the duo Altoè/Lappalainen, while the BMW #32 of WRT driven by the duo Weerts/Vanthoor is almost 0″2 off the record.

The #87 Mercedes of Akkodis-ASP driven by Pla/Debard, the best of the Bronze Cup, slips into the PRO crews, with Vervisch/Baert fifth at the wheel of the second Audi of Comtoyou branded #12.

Sixth time, 0″3 from the record for the Porsche #54 driven by Dinamic GT, which from this weekend will collaborate with Car Collection Motorsport and no longer with Huber Racing, closely followed by the Mercedes #88 driven by Marciello/Boguslavskiy (Akkodis-ASP) and the Ferrari #69 driven by Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing).

As always, the standings are rather short, with the BMW #31 of Simmenauer/Neubauer (Team WRT) and the Audi #40 of Drudi/Feller (Tresor Orange 1) also in the Top10, which is half a second off the top.

To complete the Bronze Cup speech, the second place goes to the Audi #66 of Mukovoz/Marschall (Tresor Attempto Racing), ahead of the McLaren #188 of Chaves/Ramos (Garage 59), fourth the Lamborghini #126 of Spinelli/Gvazava (Imperial Racing).

In the Silver Cup Delli Guantes/Patrese was already fast with the Audi #333 of Tresor Attempto Racing, by a couple of tenths better than the Mercedes of Pérez Companc/Salmenautio (#90 Madpanda Motorsport) and Love/Bird (#77 HRT).

In the Gold Cup, the #30 BMW of WRT driven by Krütten/Williams takes the lead, keeping behind the four entered Audis, first of which is the #26 of Saintéloc, with the #9 and #10 of Boutsen VDS third and fifth uniforms from the #21 of Comtoyou Racing.

At AF Corse, it is worth mentioning the debut of the 296 #71 by Marinangeli/Hudspeth (in red livery with yellow band) and #52 by Bertolini/Machiels (red with white band and green border) to replace the glorious 488. Both cars were the protagonists of KO during the tests causing the red flag.

Finally, the BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi/Maxime Martin finishes in 20th place overall.

The program will continue in the afternoon with the Pre-Qualifications from 15.10 to 16.30.