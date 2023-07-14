The sun continues to keep the temperatures very high on the ‘Marco Simoncelli’ circuit in Misano, where the Audis made their loud voice in the 90′ of Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in really hot conditions for this second round of the Sprint Cup.
No less than seven R8 LMS GT3s occupied positions in the Top10, with the #21 driven by Magnus/Hutchison (Comtoyou Racing) finishing in the overall lead in 1’31″981, also leading in the Gold Cup class.
In second place by a couple of tenths we have the R8 PRO #25 of Saintéloc driven by Bastard/Niederhauser, while Marciello/Boguslavskiy place the Mercedes #88 driven by Akkodis-ASP third with a delay of around half a second.
Next we have five cars of the Four Rings, starting from the #26 of Gachet/Evrard (Saintéloc) – second Gold Cup – and the #12 of Baert/Vervisch (Comtoyou Racing) who complete the Top5 ahead of the #99 of Aka/Patrese (Tresor Attempto) who hadn’t run this morning due to a technical problem, currently the best pair of the Silver Cup class.
Seventh and eighth time for the Audi #11 of Haase/Legeret (Comtoyou Racing) and #40 of Drudi/Feller (Tresor Orange 1), with the ninth position for the McLaren #112 of JP Motorsport driven by KrupinskySiedler leads the Bronze Cup Class, where in second place is the Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing in the hands of Malykhin/Güven, eleventh overall.
Between these two was the Ferrari 296 #69 driven by Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) completing the first 10, 0″6 behind the leaders, while their teammates Altoè/Lappalainen finished twelfth with the #14.
The BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin is the first of the M4s in the order, with the Team WRT duo sitting in 13th place overall almost 1″ off the lead, followed by the Lamborghini #60 of VSR (Perera/ pepper).
Completing the Gold Cup discussion, the third place goes to the Audi #9 driven by Boutsen VDS driven by Di Folco/Panis, who beats the BMW #30 driven by Krütten/Williams and the Audi #10 driven by Gazeau/Eteki (Boutsen VDS).
Among the Silvers, the Mercedes of Love/Bird (#77 HRT) is virtually confirmed on the podium, second ahead of Delli Guantes/Deledda with the Audi #333 of Tresor Attempto Racing and Pérez Companc/Salmenautio (#90 Madpanda Motorsport).
The program continues on Saturday with Qualifying 1 to define the starting grid for the first round: green light at 9.00 and given the 42 cars entered, Race Direction has decided to divide the sessions into two 10′ heats in order not to have too many traffic. From here the combined ranking will come out.
|pos
|#
|Class
|Pilots
|Team
|Car
|Time
|Detachment
|1
|21
|Gold cup
|Gilles Magnus, Finlay Hutchison
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:31,981
|2
|25
|Pro Cup
|Erwan Bastard, Patric Niederhauser
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,214
|0.233
|3
|88
|Pro Cup
|Raffaele Marciello, Timur Boguslavsky
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,450
|0.469
|4
|26
|Gold cup
|Paul Evrard, Simon Gachet
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,455
|0.474
|5
|12
|Pro Cup
|Frederic Vervisch, Nicolas Baert
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,468
|0.487
|6
|99
|Silver Cup
|Lorenzo Patrese, Alex Aka
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,473
|0.492
|7
|11
|Pro Cup
|Lucas Legeret, Christopher Haase
|ComToYou Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,519
|0.538
|8
|40
|Pro Cup
|Ricardo Feller, Mattia Drudi
|Tresor Orange 1
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:32,554
|0.573
|9
|112
|Bronze
|Norbert Siedler, Patryk Krupinski
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32,565
|0.584
|10
|69
|Pro Cup
|Albert Costa, Thierry Vermeulen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32,588
|0.607
|11
|911
|Bronze
|Ayhancan Guven, Alex Malykhin
|Pure Rxcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32,767
|0.786
|12
|14
|Pro Cup
|Giacomo Altoe, Konsta Lappalainen
|Emil Frey Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:32,800
|0.819
|13
|46
|Pro Cup
|Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:32,833
|0.852
|14
|60
|Pro Cup
|Franck Perera, Jordan Pepper
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:32,906
|0.925
|15
|188
|Bronze
|Henrique Chaves, Miguel Ramos
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:32,923
|0.942
|16
|77
|Silver Cup
|Jordan Love, Frank Bird
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:32,987
|1.006
|17
|54
|Pro Cup
|Adrien De Leener, Christian Engelhart
|Dynamic GT Huber Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:32,999
|1.018
|18
|333
|Silver Cup
|Pietro Delli Gloves, Alessio Deledda
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.008
|1.027
|19
|159
|Pro Cup
|Nicolai Kjaergaard, Benjamin Goethe
|Garage 59
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33.098
|1.117
|20
|126
|Bronze
|Loris Spinelli, Dmitry Gvazava
|Imperial Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:33,147
|1.166
|21
|27
|Pro Cup
|Christopher Mies, Gregoire Demoustier
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33.155
|1,174
|22
|55
|Bronze
|Christopher Zöchling, Philipp Sager
|Dynamic GT Huber Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,168
|1.187
|23
|32
|Pro Cup
|Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33,176
|1,195
|24
|87
|Bronze
|Jim Pla, Eric Debard
|AKKODIS ASP Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33,331
|1,350
|25
|90
|Silver Cup
|Ezequiel Perez Companc, Jesse Salmenautio
|Mad Panda Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33,352
|1,371
|26
|163
|Silver Cup
|Yuki Nemoto, Mattia Michelotto
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:33,370
|1,389
|27
|79
|Bronze
|Sebastien Baud, Hubert Haupt
|Main Racing Team
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33,385
|1.404
|28
|52
|Bronze
|Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1:33,404
|1,423
|29
|28
|Silver Cup
|Leonardo Moncini and Jacopo Guidetti
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:33,508
|1,527
|30
|9
|Gold cup
|Aurelien Panis, Alberto di Folco
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33,536
|1,555
|31
|81
|Bronze
|Fabian Schiller, Reema Juffali
|Theeba Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|1:33,597
|1.616
|32
|91
|Bronze
|Robert Renauer, Ralf Bohn
|Herbert Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,631
|1,650
|33
|71
|Silver Cup
|Sean Hudspeth, Nicola Marinangeli
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1:33,649
|1,668
|34
|66
|Bronze
|Dennis Marschall, Andrey Mukovoz
|Tresor Attempto Racing
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33,695
|1,714
|35
|30
|Gold cup
|Niklas Krütten, Calan Williams
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33,726
|1,745
|36
|31
|Pro Cup
|Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Thomas Neubauer
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|1:33,750
|1,769
|37
|10
|Gold cup
|Adam Eteki, Cesar Gazeau
|Boutsen VDS
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II
|1:33,822
|1,841
|38
|44
|Bronze
|Steven Palette, Marco Cassara
|CLRT extension
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1:33,896
|1,915
|39
|111
|Pro Cup
|Dean Macdonald, Christian Klien
|JP Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|1:33,969
|1988
|40
|119
|Silver Cup
|Baptiste Moulin, Marcus Paverud
|vsr
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2
|1:34.116
|2.135
|41
|68
|Silver Cup
|Erwin Zanotti, Diego DiFabio
|Nova Race
|Honda NSX GT3
|1:34.148
|2.167
|42
|18
|Silver Cup
|Nicholas Risitano, Fidel Castillo
|GSM AB1 GT3 Team
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|1:36,920
|4,939
#Misano #Audi #protagonists #torrid #PreQualifying
Leave a Reply