The sun continues to keep the temperatures very high on the ‘Marco Simoncelli’ circuit in Misano, where the Audis made their loud voice in the 90′ ​​of Pre-Qualifying of the GT World Challenge Europe in really hot conditions for this second round of the Sprint Cup.

No less than seven R8 LMS GT3s occupied positions in the Top10, with the #21 driven by Magnus/Hutchison (Comtoyou Racing) finishing in the overall lead in 1’31″981, also leading in the Gold Cup class.

In second place by a couple of tenths we have the R8 PRO #25 of Saintéloc driven by Bastard/Niederhauser, while Marciello/Boguslavskiy place the Mercedes #88 driven by Akkodis-ASP third with a delay of around half a second.

Next we have five cars of the Four Rings, starting from the #26 of Gachet/Evrard (Saintéloc) – second Gold Cup – and the #12 of Baert/Vervisch (Comtoyou Racing) who complete the Top5 ahead of the #99 of Aka/Patrese (Tresor Attempto) who hadn’t run this morning due to a technical problem, currently the best pair of the Silver Cup class.

Seventh and eighth time for the Audi #11 of Haase/Legeret (Comtoyou Racing) and #40 of Drudi/Feller (Tresor Orange 1), with the ninth position for the McLaren #112 of JP Motorsport driven by KrupinskySiedler leads the Bronze Cup Class, where in second place is the Porsche #911 of Pure Rxcing in the hands of Malykhin/Güven, eleventh overall.

Between these two was the Ferrari 296 #69 driven by Costa/Vermeulen (Emil Frey Racing) completing the first 10, 0″6 behind the leaders, while their teammates Altoè/Lappalainen finished twelfth with the #14.

The BMW #46 of Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin is the first of the M4s in the order, with the Team WRT duo sitting in 13th place overall almost 1″ off the lead, followed by the Lamborghini #60 of VSR (Perera/ pepper).

Completing the Gold Cup discussion, the third place goes to the Audi #9 driven by Boutsen VDS driven by Di Folco/Panis, who beats the BMW #30 driven by Krütten/Williams and the Audi #10 driven by Gazeau/Eteki (Boutsen VDS).

Among the Silvers, the Mercedes of Love/Bird (#77 HRT) is virtually confirmed on the podium, second ahead of Delli Guantes/Deledda with the Audi #333 of Tresor Attempto Racing and Pérez Companc/Salmenautio (#90 Madpanda Motorsport).

The program continues on Saturday with Qualifying 1 to define the starting grid for the first round: green light at 9.00 and given the 42 cars entered, Race Direction has decided to divide the sessions into two 10′ heats in order not to have too many traffic. From here the combined ranking will come out.